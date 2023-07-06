Where to watch the British Grand Prix

Practice one & two Channel 4 & Sky Sports F1, 12.30pm & 4pm Friday

Practice three & qualifying Channel 4 & Sky Sports F1, 11.30am & 3pm Saturday

Race Channel 4 & Sky Sports F1, 3pm Sunday

Best bet

Both McLarens points finish

1pt 5-2 Coral, Ladbrokes

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

British Grand Prix predictions

Formula 1 comes home for round ten of the 2023 season with several teams making just a short hop from their factories to Silverstone for the British Grand Prix.

Red Bull are based in Milton Keynes, Mercedes make the short journey from Brackley while Aston Martin literally just have to cross the road to get from their factory gates to the circuit's main entrance. Even the French Alpine team have only a 27-mile trip from their Enstone base.

As ever, Max Verstappen is the man to beat, and following his humiliation of the rest of the field in Austria last week a first British Grand Prix victory seems a formality.

Verstappen did win at Silverstone in 2020, in the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix a week after the British race.

Lewis Hamilton enjoyed a glorious run at Silverstone between 2014 and 2021, winning his home Grand Prix six times in that seven-year stretch.

With Mercedes showing progress in recent races, Hamilton and teammate George Russell would have been looking forward to their home race, but a disappointing showing in Austria last week may have dampened their enthusiasm.

However, their fellow Briton Lando Norris will be optimistic after McLaren's upgrades transformed his car at the Red Bull Ring last weekend.

This week sees the team introduce the second of a three-stage technical upgrade package and if they are as effective as the first batch then Norris could be eyeing the podium.

His teammate Oscar Piastri will also get his hands on the new parts this weekend, having had to make do with the old car in Austria, and the Australian rookie will be hoping to end a three-race scoreless run.

If McLaren disappoint this weekend it wouldn't be the first time a team has had a false dawn, as many still haven't gained a full understanding of how their cars behave under the radical new aerodynamic rules introduced last year. But at the prices, it is worth an early punt on the McLarens to both come home in the top ten on Sunday.

Mercedes' possible struggles and the fact that the fast circuit is unlikely to suit the Aston Martins could leave the door open for Ferrari to claim a podium place.

Charles Leclerc picked up a season-best second place in Austria, while teammate Carlos Sainz took his first and so far only F1 victory at Silverstone last year after qualifying on pole position.

Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport