Belgian Grand Prix betting tips and F1 predictions: Pole starter Leclerc may be bubbling under at Spa

Belgian Grand Prix race predictions

F1 Sprint race weekends seem to have been created to provide Max Verstappen with more opportunities to humiliate his F1 rivals. The world champion has already gone fastest in two qualifying sessions for the Belgian Grand Prix at Spa, and strolled to victory in Saturday's wet sprint race.

Things are made slightly more difficult for the Dutch star in Sunday’s main event, as a five-place grid penalty for an unscheduled gearbox change means he starts in sixth, but the pace he has shown in all conditions this weekend means he is still only 2-7 to secure his eighth successive win and his tenth in the first 12 races of the season.

The ever-changing Spa weather made Verstappen work harder than usual for his Saturday sprint points as he trailed Oscar Piastri after the Australian had pitted for intermediate tyres a lap before Verstappen was able to shed the slower extreme wets.

The outlook is slightly brighter for Sunday, but showers are still expected in the afternoon.

Verstappen’s team-mate Sergio Perez failed to finish in the sprint after a clash with Lewis Hamilton and his struggles in wet conditions mean he can’t be trusted to make the most of a front-row start in the fastest car on the grid.

The McLarens of Piastri and Lando Norris are running a higher downforce set-up, so should be in contention for the podium if it’s wet but would struggle on the straights in dry conditions.

The safest bet could be an each-way bet on Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, who starts from pole but is 20-1.His team-mate Carlos Sainz could also be worth an interest at bigger prices if it’s wet, while if it’s dry near start time Adam Scriven’s advice on Friday to back Alex Albon for a points finish from 16th on the grid could still be worth following.

