Austrian Grand Prix race predictions

Max Verstappen starts from pole position for Sunday’s Austrian Grand Prix and is about as big a sporting certainty as you’ll ever find – but at 1-5 he’s priced accordingly.

In Saturday’s Sprint he sauntered to yet another victory while a really exciting race unfolded miles behind him.

The sprint began on a wet track which eventually dried, leading about half the field to switch to slick tyres.

Verstappen stuck with his intermediates and while the changing conditions caught out a few drivers, the Dutchman only continued to stretch his advantage.

Indeed the only moment’s worry he was given was when his Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez almost ran him off the road on the run to turn three, having made a better start. But by the end of the first lap Verstappen was comfortably ahead.

The flying Dutchman won’t have to worry about an attack from Perez this afternoon since the Mexican starts down in 15th having yet again made a mess of qualifying on Friday. This is the fourth race in a row he has started outside the top ten. Nor is it likely to rain if the forecast can be believed, although it hasn’t been particularly accurate so far.

Starting behind Verstappen are the two Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, but they have been struggling to show anywhere near their one-lap pace in race conditions.

Lando Norris is a bit of an unknown factor in fourth. The McLaren is another car that has shown a dramatic drop-off in performance on Sundays, but Norris’s car has some new upgrades for this weekend.

He finished a disappointing ninth in the Sprint but may have picked up damage in a shemozzle on the first lap.

Lewis Hamilton starts fifth and there’s no question over the Mercedes’ race pace. The Silver Arrows are particularly good at looking after their tyres, and that will be a huge asset at the Red Bull Ring.

Hamilton looks a decent bet at odds-against for a third straight podium finish.

Fernando Alonso is within striking distance of Perez for second in the championship.

However, the wily veteran is starting behind his Aston Martin teammate Lance Stroll, whose father owns the squad.

Despite the championship situation, Alonso has shown no interest in passing the young Canadian despite being obviously much faster than him in Spain and in yesterday’s sprint.

It will be a long race and Alonso may well end up ahead but at the prices Stroll looks value in a match bet.

