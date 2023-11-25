Abu Dhabi Grand Prix betting tips and F1 predictions: Oscar Piastri value to pick up a podium





Where to watch the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Sky Sports F1, 1pm Sunday

Best bet

Oscar Piastri podium finish

1pt 6-4 general

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix race predictions

It’s hard to see anything other than a 19th Max Verstappen victory of the year in Sunday’s season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, but there promises to be a great fight behind him.

Verstappen overcame set-up issues in practice to claim a 12th pole position of the season, while Charles Leclerc made it five straight front-row starts with a last-gasp effort for second.

Leclerc has three poles in his previous four races, but in each of those Verstappen got ahead on the run to turn one, and the Ferrari ace would dearly love to repay the favour.

However, he is more likely to have to fend off the attentions of McLaren pair Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris, as well as the Mercedes of George Russell.

Russell has enjoyed a strong weekend and will be keen to end a disappointing season on a high. But the car does not look a match for the Ferrari or the McLarens starting either side of him, and his race could end up being against Verstappen’s Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez.

The Mexican starts only ninth after having his fastest qualifying time disallowed.

Leclerc and the McLarens should be fighting it out for two podium spots and Piastri could be the best value to claim one of them.

The Australian has had an impressive rookie season and took back-to-back podiums in Japan and Qatar.

He was out of luck in Las Vegas last week, but ended up with the fastest lap of the race and can go into the winter with a third career top-three in his back pocket.

Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport