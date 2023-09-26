The Sweet Spot | Ryder Cup | Golf betting tips

It is a massive week for golf with the start of the game's biggest team event, the Ryder Cup, so you don't want to miss golf betting's best podcast, the Sweet Spot.

Steve Palmer is on hand with all the best advice for the Marco Simone showdown as he chats to Bruce Millington about where your money should be going on the plethora of markets on offer.

Whether it is the outright market or advice on who could be the top performers for each side, all the best guidance is there to help you enjoy the three-day event even more.

There is also the chance to look back on who performed well at the Open de France and LIV Chicago last week and what lessons can be learned from those tournaments.

The podcast is packed with great golf punting information and the best place to start in what is one of the biggest week's of the year, so don't forget to watch and, if you haven't already, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

