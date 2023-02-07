The Sweet Spot | Phoenix Open & Singapore Classic

Bruce Millington teams up with golf guru Steve Palmer for this week's edition of the Sweet Spot, the Racing Post's weekly golf tipping show.

Poor weather caused havoc at last week's Pebble Beach Pro-Am in California as Justin Rose ended a four-year title drought a day later than expected, but the Monday finish hasn't dampened Steve's spirits.

The Phoenix Open is the headline event this week and all eyes will be fixed firmly on the battle between world number one Rory McIlroy and red-hot Jon Rahm, who has won four of his last seven tournaments.

Steve thinks McIlroy, who won the Dubai Desert Classic at the end of January, has some early distractions to deal with on his second start of the season, and he has a confident selection with which to take on the Northern Irishman.

This week's other tournament takes golf punters to Laguna National Resort for the Singapore Classic, where Scotsman Robert MacIntyre is the slight favourite in what is a fiercely competitive event.

Given the wide-open nature of the event, Steve has put up five fancies and his punting portfolio is spearheaded by an American who should be comfortable in the conditions.

In additions to Rose's win, the Sweet Spot team review the surprise success of Daniel Gavins at the Ras Al Khaimah Championship. It was a second DP Tour World victory for the Englishman, who had been available at 175-1.

Follow us on Twitter