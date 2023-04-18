The Sweet Spot | Zurich Classic, ISPS Handa Championship, LIV Adelaide, Chevron Championship | Golf betting tips

After Matt Fitzpatrick's playoff win at last week's RBC Heritage, there is a whole host of golfing action this week and Steve Palmer and Bruce Millington are on hand to guide you through it all in the latest edition of the Sweet Spot.

Having discussed what punters will have learned from the events at Harbour Town, golf podcasting's dynamic duo will look at the only pairs event on the PGA Tour calendar, the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where Steve has a solid alternative to hot favourites and defending champions Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele.

But this week's action is not restricted to the banks of the Mississippi as there is a return for the DP World Tour in Japan at the ISPS Handa Championship, while Open champion Cameron Smith will be hoping for a winning homecoming when the LIV Tour makes its Australian debut in Adelaide.

Add to that the first Women's Major of the season, the Chevron Championship, and you have a great programme that no golf punter can afford to miss.

