The Sweet Spot | World Wide Technology Championship | Golf betting tips

Golf's top betting podcast is back with Steve Palmer joining Jack Reeve for the latest edition of the Sweet Spot.

The PGA Tour has the monopoly on the action this week but just because the golf is beginning to wind down towards the end of the year doesn't mean there is a shortage of things to talk about.

The World Wide Technology Championship takes place in a new venue in Mexico and Swedish sensation Ludvig Aberg heads the market.

Steve goes through who is set to shine at El Cardonal and who can be a value pick for some of the supplementary markets on this week's competition.

The boys discuss what we learned from last week's action at the Qatar Masters, so click on the link above and subscribe to the YouTube channel to make sure you do not miss out on an episode of The Sweet Spot, the best place to start your golf punting week.

Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport