The Sweet Spot | World Wide Technology Championship | Golf betting tips
Steve Palmer joins Jack Reeve for the latest episode of the Racing Post's weekly golf tipping show
Golf's top betting podcast is back with Steve Palmer joining Jack Reeve for the latest edition of the Sweet Spot.
The PGA Tour has the monopoly on the action this week but just because the golf is beginning to wind down towards the end of the year doesn't mean there is a shortage of things to talk about.
The World Wide Technology Championship takes place in a new venue in Mexico and Swedish sensation Ludvig Aberg heads the market.
Steve goes through who is set to shine at El Cardonal and who can be a value pick for some of the supplementary markets on this week's competition.
The boys discuss what we learned from last week's action at the Qatar Masters, so click on the link above and subscribe to the YouTube channel to make sure you do not miss out on an episode of The Sweet Spot, the best place to start your golf punting week.
Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips
Today's top sports betting stories
Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport
Published on 31 October 2023inGolf tips
Last updated 15:42, 31 October 2023
- Steve Palmer's World Wide Technology Championship predictions & free golf betting tips + a £40 free bet
- Steve Palmer's Qatar Masters final-round golf betting tips and predictions
- Steve Palmer's Qatar Masters first-round preview and free golf betting tips
- The Sweet Spot | Qatar Masters | Golf betting tips
- Steve Palmer's Qatar Masters predictions & free golf betting tips + a £40 free bet
- Steve Palmer's World Wide Technology Championship predictions & free golf betting tips + a £40 free bet
- Steve Palmer's Qatar Masters final-round golf betting tips and predictions
- Steve Palmer's Qatar Masters first-round preview and free golf betting tips
- The Sweet Spot | Qatar Masters | Golf betting tips
- Steve Palmer's Qatar Masters predictions & free golf betting tips + a £40 free bet