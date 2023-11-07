Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Golf tips

The Sweet Spot | Nedbank Challenge & Bermuda Championship | Golf betting tips

Steve Palmer joins Jack Reeve for the latest episode of the Racing Post's weekly golf tipping show

The nights are drawing in but there is still plenty of golf action to be discussed on The Sweet Spot, the Racing Post's golf tipping show.

Guru Steve Palmer is once again on hand to chat to Jack Reeve about his big hopes for the Nedbank Challenge and the Bermuda Championship, and what punters should be looking for when analysing this week's tournaments.

The Nedbank is the penultimate event of the DP World Tour and there are hopefuls who will be looking to go into next week's Tour Championship in Dubai, while the competition is expected to be just as fierce in Bermuda, where key playing rights for the next PGA Tour season are up for grabs.

Steve is on hand to guide you through the best bets to be had in the two tournaments on the show, which is the perfect place to start your golf-punting week.

So click on the link above and don't forget to subscribe to our YouTube channel, so you are never in danger of missing an episode of golf tipping's top podcast, The Sweet Spot.

Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport

Ian WilkersonRacing Post Sport

Published on 7 November 2023inGolf tips

Last updated 16:23, 7 November 2023

icon
more inGolf tips
more inGolf tips