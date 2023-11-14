Golf tips
The Sweet Spot | DP World Tour Championship & The RSM Classic | Golf betting tips
Steve Palmer joins Jack Reeve for the latest episode of the Racing Post's weekly golf tipping show
Steve Palmer and Jack Reeve look ahead to this week's tournaments, the DP World Tour Championship and the RSM Classic.
The stars are out at the Earth Course where Rory McIlroy and John Rahm head the betting but Steve is happy to take on the market leaders. Meanwhile the Seaside Course and the Plantation Course at Sea Island Resort, Georgia is where you'll find the PGA Tour this week.
The boys also look back at Camilo Villegas' return to form in the Bermuda Championship and Max Homa's convincing success in the Nedbank Challenge.
Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips
Today's top sports betting stories
Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport
more inGolf tips
- Steve Palmer's RSM Classic predictions and free golf betting tips
- Steve Palmer's DP World Tour Championship predictions & free golf betting tips + a £40 free bet
- Steve Palmer's Bermuda Championship final-round golf betting tips and predictions
- Steve Palmer's Bermuda Championship first-round preview and free golf betting tips
- The Sweet Spot | Nedbank Challenge & Bermuda Championship | Golf betting tips
more inGolf tips
- Steve Palmer's RSM Classic predictions and free golf betting tips
- Steve Palmer's DP World Tour Championship predictions & free golf betting tips + a £40 free bet
- Steve Palmer's Bermuda Championship final-round golf betting tips and predictions
- Steve Palmer's Bermuda Championship first-round preview and free golf betting tips
- The Sweet Spot | Nedbank Challenge & Bermuda Championship | Golf betting tips