The Sweet Spot | DP World Tour Championship & The RSM Classic | Golf betting tips

Steve Palmer and Jack Reeve look ahead to this week's tournaments, the DP World Tour Championship and the RSM Classic.

The stars are out at the Earth Course where Rory McIlroy and John Rahm head the betting but Steve is happy to take on the market leaders. Meanwhile the Seaside Course and the Plantation Course at Sea Island Resort, Georgia is where you'll find the PGA Tour this week.

The boys also look back at Camilo Villegas' return to form in the Bermuda Championship and Max Homa's convincing success in the Nedbank Challenge.

