Steve Palmer's Wyndham Championship first-round preview and free golf betting tips

Wyndham Championship first-round preview

FedEx Cup strugglers Shane Lowry, Justin Thomas and Adam Scott have been put together for the opening two rounds of the Wyndham Championship – all three need to get into the top 70 of the FedEx Cup standings to qualify for next week's playoffs and they comprise the 12.45pm (UK and Ireland time) threeball at Sedgefield Country Club.

The most likely of the trio to survive seems to be Lowry, who can be backed at a juicy 9-5 for threeball success. Lowry, 76th in the FedEx list, has not played since a shock missed cut at the Open Championship. Prior to Royal Liverpool, the Irishman was in rock-solid nick, and the likelihood is that normal service will be resumed at Sedgefield.

Lowry, who has finished in the top 20 in five of his last seven events, can approach the Wyndham with much more self-belief than Thomas. The American's hopes of retaining a place on the United States Ryder Cup team are fading fast after a spell of five missed cuts in seven tournaments.

Scott may be a tougher opponent for Lowry over the opening 18 holes at Sedgefield, but Lowry's magic hands count for plenty around the small greens at this venue.

Another first-round threeball option which appeals is local man Alex Smalley in the 6.44pm contest. Smalley is a Sedgefield member with vast course experience, which will count for most in the early rounds this week.

Smalley, runner-up in the John Deere Classic last month, can boss Kelly Kraft and Will Gordon on his home course. The North Carolina man was ninth in the Travelers Championship, an elevated event, at the end of June.

With ideal scoring conditions in the morning, before some breeze and possibly thunder in the afternoon, chance a couple of early risers in the first-round-leader market.

Brandon Wu and Kevin Yu are well capable of firing the super-low round which will be needed to win this heat. Both have perfect tee-times (6.50am and 7.10am local time). Wu opened with a 64 in last year's Wyndham, while rookie Yu is a rising star who has worked his way back from knee surgery in time to make an impact this week.

