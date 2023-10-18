Steve Palmer's Andalucia Masters first-round preview and free golf betting tips
Golf tips, best bets and player analysis for the Andalucia Masters at Real Club de Golf Sotogrande on the DP World Tour
Where to watch the Andalucia Masters
Sky Sports Golf, 1pm Thursday
Best bets
Julien Brun to win 12.10pm threeball
2pts 8-5 Betfair, Power
Julien Guerrier to win 12.20pm threeball
2pts 11-8 general
Santiago Tarrio to win 1.10pm threeball
1pt 13-8 general
Andalucia Masters first-round preview
Strong winds are forecast for the first two days of the Andalucia Masters in San Roque, so players will be hoping they get lucky with their tee-times.
The fiercest wind is expected to arrive on Thursday afternoon, but it may produce unplayable conditions, with balls moving on greens. A consistently fresh breeze is forecast for Friday, before a calmer weekend.
The morning starters on Thursday appear to have an advantage as the afternoon starters look set to play their first 36 holes of the event in windy conditions whatever happens with suspensions.
Two Frenchmen named Julien appeal as the best first-round threeball options, both scheduled to tee off just after noon UK and Ireland time with wind flapping at their trousers. Julien Brun can outscore Edoardo Molinari and Simon Forsstrom, while Julien Guerrier can do likewise to Nicolai von Dellingshausen and Matti Schmid.
Brun, a Challenge Tour winner in Spain, closed with a 66 in the Spanish Open on Sunday to send him from Madrid to San Roque in high spirits. His excellent approach play stands him in great stead at Real Club de Golf Sotogrande.
Guerrier, who won the 2006 Amateur Championship and is comfortable competing in a breeze, finished sixth in the Spanish Open on Sunday. Von Dellingshausen is in dire form, while Schmid can be wild off the tee when conditions get tough.
The accuracy of Santiago Tarrio means he should boss his threeball in challenging weather. Johannes Veerman's high ball-flight is unhelpful in the wind, while Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez is best followed for easy assignments.
Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips
Today's top sports betting stories
Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport
- The Sweet Spot | ZOZO Championship, Andalucia Masters & LIV Miami | Golf betting tips
- Steve Palmer's LIV Golf Team Championship Miami predictions and free golf betting tips
- Steve Palmer's Andalucia Masters predictions and free golf betting tips
- Steve Palmer's Zozo Championship predictions & free golf betting tips + a £40 free bet
- Steve Palmer's Shriners Children's Open final-round golf betting tips and predictions
- The Sweet Spot | ZOZO Championship, Andalucia Masters & LIV Miami | Golf betting tips
- Steve Palmer's LIV Golf Team Championship Miami predictions and free golf betting tips
- Steve Palmer's Andalucia Masters predictions and free golf betting tips
- Steve Palmer's Zozo Championship predictions & free golf betting tips + a £40 free bet
- Steve Palmer's Shriners Children's Open final-round golf betting tips and predictions