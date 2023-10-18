Steve Palmer's Andalucia Masters first-round preview and free golf betting tips

Where to watch the Andalucia Masters

Andalucia Masters first-round preview

Strong winds are forecast for the first two days of the Andalucia Masters in San Roque, so players will be hoping they get lucky with their tee-times.

The fiercest wind is expected to arrive on Thursday afternoon, but it may produce unplayable conditions, with balls moving on greens. A consistently fresh breeze is forecast for Friday, before a calmer weekend.

The morning starters on Thursday appear to have an advantage as the afternoon starters look set to play their first 36 holes of the event in windy conditions whatever happens with suspensions.

Two Frenchmen named Julien appeal as the best first-round threeball options, both scheduled to tee off just after noon UK and Ireland time with wind flapping at their trousers. Julien Brun can outscore Edoardo Molinari and Simon Forsstrom, while Julien Guerrier can do likewise to Nicolai von Dellingshausen and Matti Schmid.

Brun, a Challenge Tour winner in Spain, closed with a 66 in the Spanish Open on Sunday to send him from Madrid to San Roque in high spirits. His excellent approach play stands him in great stead at Real Club de Golf Sotogrande.

Guerrier, who won the 2006 Amateur Championship and is comfortable competing in a breeze, finished sixth in the Spanish Open on Sunday. Von Dellingshausen is in dire form, while Schmid can be wild off the tee when conditions get tough.

The accuracy of Santiago Tarrio means he should boss his threeball in challenging weather. Johannes Veerman's high ball-flight is unhelpful in the wind, while Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez is best followed for easy assignments.

