Scottie Scheffler remains Masters favourite despite disappointing final day at Austin Country Club

Sam Burns romped to a 6&5 victory over Cameron Young in the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play final, while Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy suffered the ignominy of teeing up in the third-place playoff.

Both Scheffler and McIlroy surrendered two-up leads in their semi-final, losing in extra holes, denying golf fans the dream final and costing punters dear. Burns, a 40-1 chance ante-post, defeated Scheffler at the third extra hole before destroying Young. Burns has won five PGA Tour titles, with Young still waiting for his first.

McIlroy won the consolation match 2&1 and both he and Scheffler will take a week off before the Masters. The final warm-up event before the first Major of the year is the Texas Open, which starts on Thursday at TPC San Antonio.

Scheffler is slight Masters favourite at 7-1, with McIlroy available at 15-2. Jon Rahm, who suffered a group-stage elimination in the Match Play, is third in the betting at 8-1.

Matt Wallace was the 25-1 winner of the Corales Puntacana Championship on Sunday, making his PGA Tour breakthrough in the Dominican Republic. Earlier in the day, 70-1 chance Nick Bachem won a maiden DP World Tour title in the Jonsson Workwear Open.

In addition to the Texas Open this week, punters have a LIV Golf event to consider – the LIV Golf Orlando, which starts on Friday at Orange County National. It is the third of 14 tournaments in the 2023 LIV Golf season.

Tyrrell Hatton headlines the Texas Open, while the LIV Golf line-up is likely to be identical to that which teed up in Arizona the week before last.

