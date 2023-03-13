Racing Post logo
Scottie Scheffler jostling for Masters favouritism after dominating Players Championship at Sawgrass

Your Monday morning round-up of everything happening in the world of golf

The celebrations started for Scottie Scheffler as he left the 18th green at Sawgrass
The celebrations started for Scottie Scheffler as he left the 18th green at SawgrassCredit: Icon Sportswire

Scottie Scheffler regained world-number-one status after dominating the Players Championship at Sawgrass – the 10-1 chance romping to a five-shot victory in the Florida showpiece.

Scheffler has won twice this year – last month's Phoenix Open was the first – and is jostling for Masters favouritism with Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy.

The Masters is less than a month away and Scheffler and Rahm seem set to battle for market leadership. McIlroy was shunted out to 9-1 by Coral and Ladbrokes after he missed the Players Championship cut.

Tyrrell Hatton, who finished Sawgrass runner-up, can be backed at 50-1 with Coral, BoyleSports and Ladbrokes for the Masters. He is as short as 28-1 with Betfair and Power.

This week is a triple-header for golf punters. The DP World Tour stages the SDC Championship from South Africa, while the PGA Tour stays in Florida for the Valspar Championship. LIV Golf Tucson – the second LIV event of the year – completes the trio.

Defending Valspar champion Sam Burns will be joined by Justin Thomas and Matt Fitzpatrick at the Copperhead Course. Jordan Smith returns to action for the SDC Championship, while the usual suspects, led by Cameron Smith and Dustin Johnson, will tee up on the LIV circuit.

Steve PalmerRacing Post Sport
Published on 13 March 2023Last updated 09:23, 13 March 2023
