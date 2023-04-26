Racing Post's LIV Golf Singapore golf specials betting & best bets
Golf tips, best bets and player analysis for LIV Golf Singapore at Sentosa Golf Club on the LIV Tour.
Where to watch LIV Golf Singapore
Live on LIV Golf Plus, from 3.45am Friday
Best bet
Sergio Garcia top European
1pt 16-5 bet365
LIV Golf Singapore preview
Just two of the 12 LIV Golf tournaments have been won by European players, but this week's cash-filled trip to Singapore should be a good fit for former Masters champion Sergio Garcia to be the continent's strongest performer.
The Spaniard will have found memories of Sentosa, having won the Singapore Open by five shots there five years ago, and he has been showing a bit of form on the breakaway tour.
He was 11th in Adelaide last week and it is not long ago that he could have threatened a first success at Tuscon had he not slipped to sixth with a final-round 73.
Paul Casey, who was runner-up in 2019 and was 16th last year after an opening 76, is Garcia's chief market rival, but his form has been poor, like many of his former Ryder Cup colleagues who made the leap to the LIV circuit.
That includes Thomas Pieters, who joined this season, but he has taken time to settle so it seems sensible to back Garcia back on familiar turf.
