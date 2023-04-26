Racing Post logo
Golf tips

Racing Post's LIV Golf Singapore golf specials betting & best bets

Golf tips, best bets and player analysis for LIV Golf Singapore at Sentosa Golf Club on the LIV Tour.

Sergio Garcia won the Singapore Open five years ago
Sergio Garcia won the Singapore Open five years agoCredit: Stuart Franklin

Where to watch LIV Golf Singapore

Live on LIV Golf Plus, from 3.45am Friday

Best bet

Sergio Garcia top European
1pt 16-5 bet365

LIV Golf Singapore preview

Just two of the 12 LIV Golf tournaments have been won by European players, but this week's cash-filled trip to Singapore should be a good fit for former Masters champion Sergio Garcia to be the continent's strongest performer.

The Spaniard will have found memories of Sentosa, having won the Singapore Open by five shots there five years ago, and he has been showing a bit of form on the breakaway tour.

He was 11th in Adelaide last week and it is not long ago that he could have threatened a first success at Tuscon had he not slipped to sixth with a final-round 73.

Paul Casey, who was runner-up in 2019 and was 16th last year after an opening 76, is Garcia's chief market rival, but his form has been poor, like many of his former Ryder Cup colleagues who made the leap to the LIV circuit.

That includes Thomas Pieters, who joined this season, but he has taken time to settle so it seems sensible to back Garcia back on familiar turf.

Ian WilkersonRacing Post Sport
Published on 26 April 2023Last updated 16:15, 26 April 2023
