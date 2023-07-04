Racing Post Made in HimmerLand predictions and free golf betting tips

When to bet

Ian Wilkerson's Made in HimmerLand predictions

Adrian Otaegui

2pts each-way 25-1 bet365

Ewen Ferguson

1.5pts each-way 35-1 bet365

Oliver Wilson

1pt each-way 55-1 Coral, Ladbrokes

Jeff Winther

1pt each-way 100-1 Coral, Ladbrokes

Plenty of eyes will be on the Hojgaard twins Rasmus and Nicolai as the Danes hope to crown their first home winner of the Made in HimmerLand in Farso this week.

However, despite their prominence in the market, Rasmus has been struggling with injury and, while Nicolai was a creditable 21st at last week's Rocket Mortgage Classic in America, he has missed the cut in four of his five attempts to capture this crown.

Ian Wilkerson's top tip

Adrian Otaegui 25-1

At shy of 7,000 yards, HimmerLand is a relatively short test by DP World Tour standards and it has been prone to being overpowered in the past.

But it is a solid tee-to-green game that has been in a passport to success in the last couple of years and that is where Spaniard Adrian Otaegui comes into calculations.

The four-time DPWT winner claimed his most recent title in October, when he posted a six-shot victory at the Andalucia Masters, and his statistics this year have been impressive.

He is ranked third in strokes-gained: tee-to-green this season, second in strokes-gained: approach, and is also the most accurate driver on Tour so he ticks plenty of boxes.

Otaegui was third at HimmerLand in 2016 and heads to Denmark in fine form, having found only fellow countryman Pablo Larrazabal too good in his last outing at the KLM Open.

Next best bet

Ewen Ferguson 35-1

Ewen Ferguson will look back on his trip to HimmerLand last year with a sense of what might have been but the Scot should make another strong challenge this time.

He fired an opening round of 63 before being pipped at the post by Oliver Wilson but his game was in great shape then as he topped the charts for strokes-gained: tee-to-green and hit more greens in regulation than the rest of the field.

There were signs that the 2022 Qatar Masters champion is on the verge of winning again following his eighth place at the KLM Open and 14th at the European Open.

He failed to build on that in the following couple of weeks but a fourth spot at last week's British Masters, when a third-round 73 put paid to his chances, should encourage him that a second Tour success may not be far away.

Other selections

Oliver Wilson 55-1

Jeff Winther 100-1

Oliver Wilson's win last year came from nowhere and was eight years after his only other DP World Tour success but there were hints last week that he could make a bold defence after he was second at The Belfry.

He was also fourth in 2019, so clearly loves the Danish venue, and, having posted his first top-ten finish since last year's victory when two shots behind Daniel Hillier, it is worth chancing that he can produce another strong showing.

There are a host of Danish stars hoping to make their mark in their home tournament but little mention has been given to Jeff Winther, who could make an impression at a big price.

He has finished in the top 20 in three of his five appearances at HimmerLand and the 2021 Mallorca Open champion should be boosted by his eighth at the British Masters, where only two players bettered his final round of 68.

HimmerLand Golf & Spa Resort course guide

Course HimmerLand Golf & Spa Resort, Farso, Denmark

Prize money $3.25m ($552,500 to the winner)

Length 6,646 yards

Par 70 – two par-fives; 12 par-fours; four par-threes

Field 156

Highest-ranked players in field (world ranking in brackets) Pablo Larrazabal (56), Adrian Otaegui (89), Thorbjorn Olesen (91), Jordan Smith (93), Yannik Paul (99)

Course records - 72 holes 263 Bernd Wiesberger (2021), Oliver Wilson (2022) 18 holes 62 Kristoffer Broberg (2015), Thomas Pieters (2016), Joakim Lagergren (2016), Tom Lewis (2016), Matthew Jordan (2022), Ross McGowan (2022), Daan Huizing (2022), James Morrison (2022)

Course winners taking part Oliver Wilson, Julian Suri, Marc Warren

Time difference Denmark is one hour ahead of the UK & Ireland

Last week – British Masters 1 D Hillier (80-1), T2 G Wiebe (400-1), T2 O Wilson (300-1), T4 E Ferguson (66-1), T4 C Hill (50-1), T4 J Rose (9-1), 7 N Norgaard 66-1

Course type Parkland

Course overview This is a short, undulating track which has hosted this tournament (formerly the Made in Denmark) every year since 2014, apart form 2018 when it was at Silkeborg and in 2020 when it was cancelled due to Covid-19. Last year's event was played in September.

The greens slope significantly but there are only two par-fives, one of which is less than 500 yards. The 645-yard 11th is a monster, but five of the par fours are under 400 yards, including three of the first four holes on the front nine. The course is exposed so strong winds can be a factor.

Story of last year Former Ryder Cup player Oliver Wilson claimed his first victory for eight years, holding off Scotland's Ewen Ferguson by one shot

Weather forecast Early starters on Thursday may need their waterproofs and winds are likely to be at their strongest on the opening day. Much calmer conditions are expected at the weekend with temperatures around 24C

Type of player suited to the challenge A strong tee-to-green game looks essential, with winner Oliver Wilson fourth in that strokes-gained statistic last year and Bernd Wiesberger first the year before. An all-round game is tested but length off the tee certainly doesn't hurt

Key attribute Power

Spotlight insight

Just two of the last six Made in HimmerLand tournaments have been settled by a margin greater than one shot

