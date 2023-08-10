Racing Post LIV Bedminster first-round preview and free golf betting tips

Where to watch LIV Golf Bedminster

Live on the LivGolf app, from 6.15pm Friday

Best bets

Mito Pereira to beat Joaquin Niemann

2pts 17-20 Coral, Ladbrokes

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

LIV Golf Bedminster preview

With four more tournaments to go in the chase for LIV Golf's individual prize, plenty of the big boys will be flexing their muscles at Bedminster this week, particularly Bryson DeChambeau, who is up to fifth in the rankings after a memorable win at Greenbrier last week which included a closing round of 58.

One of the players the big-hitting Californian is looking to leapfrog is Mito Pereira, but the Chilean looks to be in good nick and could have too much for his fellow countryman Joaquin Niemann at the New Jersey track.

Pereira switched to LIV at the start of this season and has established himself as one of the Tour's strongest performers, even though he has yet to taste a victory.

He has posted five top-six finishes in his ten tournaments, including second last week when, despite finishing six shots behind DeChambeau, he completed his effort with rounds of 62 and 63.

No-one on the breakaway tour has hit more greens in regulation and he could get the better of Niemann, who has been struggling with inconsistency.

Niemann arrived on the LIV Tour towards the end of last season and after Henrik Stenson won last year's Tournament, and his performances have generally been underwhelming this year.

Having burst on the LIV scene with three top-five finishes in his four outings in 2022, he has failed to finish higher than ninth this term and could have too much to make up on his close friend.

Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport