Where to watch

Sky Sports Golf, 1pm Friday

Best bets for day three of the WGC-Match Play

Scottie Scheffler to beat Tom Kim (3.45pm)

3pts 7-10 bet365

Xander Schauffele to beat Tom Hoge (4.29pm)

3pts 10-11 Hills

Russell Henley to beat Tyrrell Hatton (4.51pm)

2pts 11-10 general

S Scheffler, X Schauffele, R Henley all to win

2pts treble 5.68-1 Hills

Story so far

Several big guns remain in pole position to advance from their sections heading into the final day of round-robin group matches at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play at Austin Country Club.

Among them is Rory McIlroy - the Northern Irishman found himself three down through six holes against Denny McCarthy before rallying to move to a 2-0 record in Group Three.

McIlroy, who signed off the victory with a magnificent drive to four feet on the closing par-four 18th, will face Keegan Bradley, who also boasts a 2-0 record, in one of several winner-takes-all Friday contests.

World number one Scottie Scheffler has enjoyed a rather more serene opening two days in Austin. The defending champion defeated Davis Riley and Alex Noren before today's clash with Tom Kim to guarantee at least a place in a sudden-death playoff.

Six more top seeds are two from two after Patrick Cantlay, Max Homa, Xander Schauffele, Tony Finau, Sam Burns and Cameron Young all won both of their matches.

However, all still have work to do, needing at least a half-point to ensure their progress to the knockout stages, while Jon Rahm (1-1) will need to defeat former champion Billy Horschel to at least guarantee a spot in a sudden-death playoff.

High-profile casualties after two days include Will Zalatoris, Viktor Hovland, Shane Lowry, Tyrrell Hatton and Tommy Fleetwood.

Day three matches (UK & Ireland time)

Kyoung-hoon Lee v Nick Taylor (1pm)

Adam Svensson v Victor Perez (1.11pm)

Viktor Hovland v Chris Kirk (1.22pm)

Denny McCarthy v Scott Stallings (1.33pm)

Jordan Spieth v Shane Lowry (1.44pm)

Taylor Montgomery v Mackenzie Hughes (1.55pm)

Max Homa v Hideki Matsuyama (2.06pm)

Kevin Kisner v Justin Suh (2.17pm)

Sam Burns v Seamus Power (2.28pm)

Adam Scott v Adam Hadwin (2.39pm)

Patrick Cantlay v Brian Harman (2.50pm)

Collin Morikawa v Jason Day (3.01pm)

Si Woo Kim v Matt Kuchar (3.12pm)

Sungjae Im v Tommy Fleetwood (3.23pm)

JT Poston v Maverick McNealy (3.34pm)

Scottie Scheffler v Tom Kim (3.45pm)

Alex Noren v Davis Riley (3.56pm)

Matt Fitzpatrick v Sahith Theegala (4.07pm)

Min Woo Lee v JJ Spaun (4.18pm)

Xander Schauffele v Tom Hoge (4.29pm)

Aaron Wise v Cam Davis (4.40pm)

Tyrrell Hatton v Russell Henley (4.51pm)

Lucas Herbert v Ben Griffin (5.02pm)

Rory McIlroy v Keegan Bradley (5.13pm)

Tony Finau v Kurt Kitayama (5.24pm)

Adrian Meronk v Christiaan Bezuidenhout (5.35pm)

Will Zalatoris v Ryan Fox (5.46pm)

Harris English v Andrew Putnam (5.57pm)

Cameron Young v Sepp Straka (6.08pm)

Corey Conners v Davis Thompson (6.19pm)

Jon Rahm v Billy Horschel (6.30pm)

Keith Mitchell v Rickie Fowler (6.41pm)

Best outright prices

9-2 S Scheffler, 8 R McIlroy, 12 T Finau, X Schauffele, C Young, P Cantlay, J Rahm, 14 M Homa, 18 J Day, 20 S Burns, 25 bar.

WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play day three preview

Scottie Scheffler was the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play favourite before a ball was struck at Austin Country Club and the Texas-based star has only strengthened his position at the head of the market before the final round of group matches.

There were some suggestions the defending champion could prove vulnerable in a group containing the promising Davis Riley and former Ryder Cup man Alex Noren, but most expected his biggest challenge to come from Tom Kim in the final round-robin encounter.

That might prove to be the case, and Kim will relish this clash with the world number one as he bids to keep his own bid alive on his Austin debut, but it's likely that Scheffler is playing too well and he's taken to edge the 3.45pm match.

Scheffler, who was runner-up on Austin debut in 2021, has won 11 of his last 13 matches in this event and he was in red-hot form in his Thursday win over Noren, carding seven birdies through 14 holes to win 5&4.

Another top-class player in sublime form is Xander Schauffele, who is 12-under through 32 holes of match play action this week and looks hugely overpriced against Tom Hoge in the 4.29pm match.

Hoge has been playing well in general in recent months but losses against Aaron Wise and Cameron Davis mean he has only ranking points and a small prize-money bump to play for while Schauffele will not want to risk going all the way to 18 to seal his progress.

At odds-against, Russell Henley looks a decent bet to see off Tyrrell Hatton (4.51pm) as he bids to keep alive his hopes of escaping Group 14 .

Henley must hope Lucas Herbert loses to Ben Griffin - and even then he will only be involved in a three-way playoff - but he'll have high hopes of beating Hatton, who has been knocked out following two defeats.

The well-fancied Englishman has been hampered by a hand injury all week and that doesn't bode well for a meeting with Henley, who has been setting the course alight, carding six birdies in a losing cause against an inspired Herbert on Wednesday and following up by demolishing Griffin 5&4.

All three selections can be backed individually while punters can also consider backing them in a treble which pays over 11-2 with William Hill.

