Steve Palmer's Zurich Classic first-round preview and free golf betting tips
Golf tips, best bets and player analysis for the Zurich Classic at TPC Louisiana on the PGA Tour
Where to watch the Zurich Classic
Sky Sports Golf, 8pm Thursday
Best bets
Hardy-Riley to win 2.05pm match
2pts 6-5 Betfair, BoyleSports, Power
Kitayama-Montgomery to win 6.57pm match
2pts Evens Betfair, Power
Clark-Hossler to win 7.10pm match
2pts 8-13 bet365, Hills
Cantlay-Schauffele and Im-Mitchell dual forecast
1pt 30-1 bet365
Zurich Classic first-round preview
Heritage champion Matt Fitzpatrick and his brother Alex will tee up alongside Californian duo Max Homa and Collin Morikawa in the opening round of the Zurich Classic, getting started at 1.52pm UK and Ireland time.
The most appealing day-one investments come in far less glamorous groups, though, with Nick Hardy and Davis Riley attractive outsiders against JJ Spaun and Hayden Buckley.
Hardy and Riley are a big-hitting, naturally attacking duo who are well suited to the best-ball format, and they can be fancied to outgun their playing partners.
Kurt Kitayama and Taylor Montgomery is another partnership which looks made for best-ball success – they can see off Joel Dahmen and Denny McCarthy – while Wyndham Clark and Beau Hossler should prove far too deadly on the greens for veteran plodders Russell Knox and Brian Stuard.
Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele, third and fourth in the Heritage on Sunday, are defending champions in rock-solid form. Any pairing which ends the week ahead of Cantlay and Schauffele will have high hopes of lifting the trophy. A dual-forecast punt putting the favourites in with Sungjae Im and Keith Mitchell is an attractive option at 30-1. With so many weak line-ups in this year's field, the dual-forecast market is of interest.
Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips
Today's top sports betting stories
Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport