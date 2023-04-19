Steve Palmer's Zurich Classic first-round preview and free golf betting tips

Where to watch the Zurich Classic

Sky Sports Golf, 8pm Thursday

Best bets

Hardy-Riley to win 2.05pm match

2pts 6-5 Betfair, BoyleSports, Power

Kitayama-Montgomery to win 6.57pm match

2pts Evens Betfair, Power

Clark-Hossler to win 7.10pm match

2pts 8-13 bet365, Hills

Cantlay-Schauffele and Im-Mitchell dual forecast

1pt 30-1 bet365

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Zurich Classic first-round preview

Heritage champion Matt Fitzpatrick and his brother Alex will tee up alongside Californian duo Max Homa and Collin Morikawa in the opening round of the Zurich Classic, getting started at 1.52pm UK and Ireland time.

The most appealing day-one investments come in far less glamorous groups, though, with Nick Hardy and Davis Riley attractive outsiders against JJ Spaun and Hayden Buckley.

Hardy and Riley are a big-hitting, naturally attacking duo who are well suited to the best-ball format, and they can be fancied to outgun their playing partners.

Kurt Kitayama and Taylor Montgomery is another partnership which looks made for best-ball success – they can see off Joel Dahmen and Denny McCarthy – while Wyndham Clark and Beau Hossler should prove far too deadly on the greens for veteran plodders Russell Knox and Brian Stuard.

Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele, third and fourth in the Heritage on Sunday, are defending champions in rock-solid form. Any pairing which ends the week ahead of Cantlay and Schauffele will have high hopes of lifting the trophy. A dual-forecast punt putting the favourites in with Sungjae Im and Keith Mitchell is an attractive option at 30-1. With so many weak line-ups in this year's field, the dual-forecast market is of interest.

