Steve Palmer's WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play day-one preview and free golf betting tips

Where to watch WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play

Sky Sports Golf, 2.15pm Wednesday

Best bets

Xander Schauffele to win 2.42pm match (8-13 draw no bet), Tyrrell Hatton to win 3.04pm match (8-13 DNB), Rory McIlroy to win 3.26pm match (4-9 DNB), Adam Scott to win 6.11pm match (9-10 DNB)

WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play day-one preview

There are 32 day-one matches for punters to consider at Austin Country Club – the early stages of the WGC-Match Play are always action-packed – and a fourfold on four PGA Tour champions is recommended.

Betfair are offering draw-no-bet prices, so if one of your four selections ties his match, then the bet becomes a treble. If two tie, it becomes a double, and so on. More ambitious punters can take the bigger prices in the betting which includes the tie (three-way markets), but preference is for the safety net of the draw-no-bet option.

Even with that added security, an accumulator on Xander Schauffele (8-13), Tyrrell Hatton (8-13), Rory McIlroy (4-9) and Adam Scott (9-10) pays more than 6-1.

Schauffele should prove too steady for Cam Davis, who has been missing lots of short putts lately, while Hatton and McIlroy are far superior to their opponents – Ben Griffin and Scott Stallings – and are vastly more experienced matchplay campaigners.

Comfort in this unusual format is also a reason for fancying Scott, who has played in the Presidents Cup ten times, as well as the WGC-Match Play 15 times. The Aussie has a great record in Texas and should be clear favourite against Seamus Power.

