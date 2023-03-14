Steve Palmer's Valspar Championship predictions and free golf betting tips

When to bet

By 11.30am on Thursday

Where to watch the Valspar Championship

Live on Sky Sports Golf from 11.30am on Thursday

Steve Palmer's Valspar Championship predictions

Adam Hadwin

2.5pts each-way 22-1 Hills

Justin Suh

2pts each-way 35-1 Hills

Brandon Wu

1.5pts each-way 55-1 bet365

Pierceson Coody

1pt each-way 100-1 Betfair, Hills, Power

Harrison Endycott

0.5pt each-way 400-1 Hills





Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth are best friends who love hanging out with each other – and the dynamic duo head the betting for the Valspar Championship. Neither appeals as a betting proposition at skinny odds.

Thomas continues to putt badly, wasting his approach work, while Spieth appears to have some injury niggles. He was moving poorly during the closing stages of the Arnold Palmer Invitational, rubbing his lower back, then he said he felt pain coming up from his leg when nearly slicing a drive into water on his final hole of round two at Sawgrass last week.

Steve Palmer's top tip

Adam Hadwin 25-1

A pair of 66s gave Adam Hadwin the lead in the Phoenix Open a month ago, then he followed with a pair of 71s to finish tenth. It was a solid performance in an elite field and the Canadian can thrive in a much lower grade this week.

Hadwin had to tee up alongside Scottie Scheffler and Jon Rahm in a high-pressure final threeball on the Saturday in Phoenix, then Spieth and Tyrrell Hatton were his playing partners on the Sunday. Hadwin did well to bank a juicy cheque, then he followed up with another one last week, sharing 13th place in the Players Championship.

Four under-par rounds at Sawgrass showed how well Hadwin is playing and this week he has moved to the course where he claimed his only PGA Tour title. He won the 2017 Valspar, was 12th in 2018 and seventh last year.

Hadwin has done well at Bay Hill and Sawgrass, as well as Copperhead, and enjoys his trips to Florida. His accuracy will stand him in great stead in any breeze this week.

Next best bet

Justin Suh 35-1

Former world number one amateur Justin Suh moved into the top 100 of the world rankings for the first time last week, seemingly destined to become a member of the elite. Without putting well, Suh has been one of the stars of the Florida Swing.

Fifth place in the Honda Classic was followed by 24th at Bay Hill, then sixth spot last week at Sawgrass. Suh won the Korn Ferry Tour Championship last year and he will probably never have to return to that circuit. This is a 25-year-old going places fast.

Other selections

Brandon Wu 55-1

Pierceson Coody 100-1

Harrison Endycott 400-1

Brandon Wu is a few months older than Suh – two Californians set to end their days with mantelpieces full of silverware. Wu has settled nicely on the PGA Tour, finishing second in the Pebble Beach Pro-Am last month. In his last two starts, he has finished 14th in the Honda Classic and 19th in the Players Championship.

Wu was 33rd on his Valspar debut last year. Like Suh, he won the Korn Ferry Tour Championship, and this dynamic duo can feel confident that their future lies permanently on the PGA Tour.

Complete a five-pronged attack with two big-price outsiders. Pierceson Coody is a 23-year-old rising star. Like Suh, he reached the top of the amateur world rankings, and he reportedly turned down a fortune offered by LIV Golf. Coody apparently ignored the guaranteed riches of LIV Golf to chase PGA glory – and it could come sooner rather than later.

Coody, who has already won twice on the Korn Ferry Tour, has played twice on the PGA Tour this year. He opened with a 66 in the Honda Classic before fading away, then finished 14th in the Arnold Palmer Invitational. His grandfather Charles Coody was Masters champion in 1971 and Pierceson looks set to challenge for high honours too.

There was no disgrace for Harrison Endycott in missing the cut by a shot on his Sawgrass debut last week and the promising Aussie can bounce back in a lower grade this week. Endycott was peppering pins on his way to 26th spot in the Honda Classic last month. He won on the Korn Ferry Tour last year and has settled nicely on the main circuit.

Copperhead course guide

Course Copperhead, Innisbrook Resort, Palm Harbor, Florida

Prize money $8.1m ($1.458m to the winner)

Length 7,340 yards

Par 71 - four par-fives; nine par-fours; five par-threes

Field 144 The cut Top 65 and ties qualify for round three

Highest-ranked players in field (world ranking in brackets) Justin Thomas (10), Matt Fitzpatrick (13), Jordan Spieth (14), Sam Burns (15), Keegan Bradley (22)

Course records - 72 holes 266 Vijay Singh (2004) 18 holes 61 Padraig Harrington (2012), Matthew NeSmith (2022)

Course winners taking part Sean O'Hair, Gary Woodland, Luke Donald, Kevin Streelman, Jordan Spieth, Adam Hadwin, Sam Burns (twice)

Time difference Florida is four hours behind the UK and Ireland

Last week – Players Championship 1 S Scheffler (10-1), 2 T Hatton (30-1), T3 V Hovland (25-1), T Hoge (125-1), 5 H Matsuyama (80-1), T6 M Homa (20-1), J Suh (160-1), J Rose (100-1), D Lingmerth (500-1), S Im (35-1), C Davis (300-1), M W Lee (200-1)

Course type Parkland

Course overview Tough, tree-lined layout, hosting for 22nd time (no tournament in 2001 or 2020). The event was formerly known as the Tampa Bay Classic, Chrysler Championship, PODS Championship, Transitions Championship and Tampa Bay Championship

Story of last year Sam Burns successfully defended his title, beating Davis Riley in a playoff

Weather forecast Sunny for two days, but a thunderstorm threat throughout Saturday. Temperatures between 11C and 25C. The strongest of the wind is expected on Friday afternoon, which could lead to a draw bias

Type of player suited to the challenge Straight hitting and churning out greens in regulation is the key to success, which is why the likes of KJ Choi, Retief Goosen, Jim Furyk, Kevin Streelman and John Senden have flourished in the past

Key attribute Accuracy

Spotlight insight

Fourteen of the 21 Valspar winners finished inside the top 15 for greens in regulation

