Steve Palmer's RSM Classic first-round preview and free golf betting tips: Thompson can come up trumps

RSM Classic first-round preview

Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm tee off in the final twoball of the DP World Tour Championship at 8.45am UK and Ireland time on Thursday, but attention will turn to the PGA Tour's RSM Classic later in the day.

Swedish sensation Ludvig Aberg has been handed an early tee-time at the Plantation Course for round one of the RSM Classic – 8.33am local, 1.33pm UK and Ireland. Russell Henley, Aberg's principal market rival, tees off on the Seaside Course at 2.39pm (UK) in this two-course event.

First-round threeball punters are pointed towards Eric Cole and Davis Thompson, who both start on the Plantation Course. Cole can be fancied to boss Greg Chalmers and Kevin Chappell (1.22pm UK), while Thompson should also be trusted against Dylan Frittelli and Paul Haley (1.44pm).

It seems only a matter of time before Cole and Thompson become PGA Tour champions. Late-bloomer Cole finished second in the Honda Classic in February and has followed up with fifth place in the Mexico Open, sixth in the Canadian Open, fourth in the Fortinet Championship, third in the Shriners Open and second in the Zozo Championship.

Cole, a candidate for PGA Tour Rookie of the Year, was outside the world's top 400 for his RSM Classic debut last year, yet finished 39th, and much better can be expected on his return. Chalmers is 50 and well past his best, while Chappell's career has long been derailed by injuries and he is outside the world's top 500.

Thompson, a local lad who has a huge amount of experience of the courses found in Georgia's Golden Isles, has been playing well and can hit the ground running at the Plantation Course. Frittelli has plummeted down the world rankings this year, missing 22 cuts, including his last three, while Haley has missed 16 of his last 20 cuts.

Another investment to consider is Camilo Villegas for top South American. The resurgent Colombian, second in the World Wide Technology Championship the week before last, then triumphant in Bermuda last week, enjoys the RSM Classic assignment. He was second in 2016 and sixth in 2020.Villegas can outscore Nico Echavarria, Fabian Gomez, Tano Goya, Augusto Nunez and Fred Biondi.

