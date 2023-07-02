Where to watch

Sky Sports Golf red button, 5pm Sunday

Best bets

Rickie Fowler to win Rocket Mortgage Classic

3pts 10-11 general

Collin Morikawa to win 1.35pm threeball

2pts 17-20 Coral, Ladbrokes

Rickie Fowler to win Rocket Mortgage Classic (10-11), Guido Migliozzi to win British Masters (6-1), Talor Gooch to win LIV Valderrama (2-1), Steve Stricker to win US Senior Open (2-1)

1pt each-way acca Hills

Story so far

Rickie Fowler leads the Rocket Mortgage Classic by a shot going into the final round at Detroit Golf Club – the popular Californian looking to end a victory drought of more than four years.

Fowler, who last tasted success in the 2019 Phoenix Open, started the Rocket Mortgage Classic contesting favouritism with Tony Finau. Fowler, a best-price 14-1 ante-post, is a general 10-11 market leader with 18 holes to play.

A pair of Canadians are leading the pursuit of Fowler – Adam Hadwin and Taylor Pendrith. Finau missed the cut by three shots, while Tom Kim, Hideki Matsuyama and Justin Thomas also felt the halfway axe.

Two-time Major champion, Collin Morikawa, is tied for sixth place, four shots behind Fowler. Morikawa can be backed at 16-1 for victory. The players are out early for round four, with thunderstorms looming, so the final threeball of Fowler, Hadwin and Pendrith is scheduled off at 1.55pm UK and Ireland time.

Leaderboard

-20 Rickie Fowler

-19 Adam Hadwin

-18 Taylor Pendrith

-17 Peter Kuest, Aaron Rai

-16 Carl Yuan, Dylan Wu, Collin Morikawa, Justin Lower, Taylor Moore

Best prices

10-11 R Fowler, 7-2 A Hadwin, 9 T Pendrith, 14 A Rai, 16 C Morikawa, 28 T Moore, 40 D Wu, 50 C Yuan, 66 J Lower, 200 bar

Rocket Mortgage Classic final-round preview

The time appears to have come for Rickie Fowler to lift silverware once again. Fowler has had some good opportunities this year, not least when leading the US Open for a long way last month, but the Rocket Mortgage Classic appears his best chance of all.

Fowler is an ambassador for Rocket Mortgage, so has close ties to the sports-mad city of Detroit, and the galleries at DGC will be cheering heartily for the leader in the final round. The 10-11 about the frontrunner seems fair.

Fowler has put his name on PGA Tour leaderboards a lot this year, posting 12 top-20s, finishing sixth at Colonial, ninth at Muirfield Village, fifth in the US Open and 13th in the Travelers Championship in his last four starts.

Fowler failed to win from the front in the pressure pit of the US Open, but the shape of the Rocket Mortgage leaderboard will give great encouragement to his legion of followers. The chasing pack will not daunt the five-time PGA Tour champion.

Adam Hadwin's lone PGA Tour title came in the 2017 Valspar Championship. The 35-year-old lacks the firepower of most modern professionals, so needs to be perfect in other areas to win, particularly on a course like DGC. The last three Rocket Mortgage champions have been Bryson DeChambeau, Cam Davis and Tony Finau, and Fowler, 29th on the PGA Tour driving distance statistics, can join the list of attacking big-hitters to succeed at this venue.

Pendrith has been a nearly-man throughout his career, finishing runner-up four times on the Korn Ferry Tour, without winning. He tied second in last year's Rocket Mortgage and the 32-year-old PGA Tour maiden may fall just short again.

Punters who do not fancy playing the Fowler single at a shade of odds-on may want to consider the other three tournaments being played around the world. Belfry-lover Guido Migliozzi may emerge triumphant from a congested British Masters leaderboard, the driving accuracy of Talor Gooch can win LIV Golf Valderrama, while Steve Stricker looks poised for US Senior Open glory. A £10 quadruple pays more than £1,200 with Hills.

Collin Morikawa, who has made a strong Rocket Mortgage debut and could emerge as the chief title threat to Fowler, looks a solid investment at 17-20 to beat Dylan Wu and Justin Lower in the 1.35pm threeball.

