Story so far

Augusta National and the Harbour Town Links are Matt Fitzpatrick's favourite golf courses, so this fortnight is dreamy for the Sheffield man, and he could end it with a trophy in the RBC Heritage.

Fitzpatrick leads the tournament by a shot going into the final round, shortening from a pre-tournament 28-1 to 12-5 favourite.

Ante-post 12-1 chance Patrick Cantlay is alone is second place, available at a best-price 13-5, looking to go one better than his runner-up Heritage finish of last year. He tied for 14th place in the Masters last week.

Masters champion and world number one Jon Rahm has probably given himself too much to do, trailing by six shots, and the Spaniard can be backed at 100-1. Rahm will be hoping to leave Harbour Town with his status intact, as world number two Scottie Scheffler still has hopes of winning the Heritage and returning to the top of the rankings. He is tied for fourth, three behind.

The final threeball of Fitzpatrick, Cantlay and defending champion Jordan Spieth is scheduled to tee off at 6pm UK and Ireland time. A mixture of sunshine and cloud, light breeze, and temperatures around 24C are forecast.

Leaderboard

-14 Matt Fitzpatrick

-13 Patrick Cantlay

-12 Jordan Spieth

-11 Taylor Moore, Mark Hubbard, Tommy Fleetwood, Jimmy Walker, Scottie Scheffler

-10 Chez Reavie, Cam Davis, Hayden Buckley, Rickie Fowler, Matt Kuchar, Emiliano Grillo, Xander Schauffele

Best prices

12-5 M Fitzpatrick, 13-5 P Cantlay, 6 J Spieth, 8 S Scheffler, 20 T Fleetwood, 28 T Moore, 33 X Schauffele, 40 M Kuchar, R Fowler, 50 bar

RBC Heritage final-round preview

The tortoise and the hare comprise two-thirds of the final threeball at the RBC Heritage and group dynamics could play a significant role in determining the champion.

Patrick Cantlay, one of the slowest operators on the PGA Tour, is alongside Matt Fitzpatrick, one of the fastest, so there is potential for the Californian to upset the Englishman. Fitzpatrick, a 28-year-old US Open champion with an experienced caddie in tow, should be able to control his temper, but the presence of Cantlay is a definite negative.

Fitzpatrick left Augusta last week in high spirits, having produced some of his best golf of the year on his way to tenth place, and his deep affection for Harbour Town is more than two decades long, starting with family holidays to this idyllic location.

Cantlay has a fantastic Heritage record, featuring three top-threes, while Spieth is another leaderboard regular in this event. Many punters will understandably be struggling to look beyond the front three for the outright winner, but the tensions which seem almost inevitable in that threeball may allow the chasing pack to overtake. Spieth can be prone to long conversations with his caddie – both before and after shots – and this trio of easily agitated stars seems certain to have a long round annoying each other.

Hopes remain high that pre-tournament 50-1 Racing Post Sport recommendation Matt Kuchar can convert at least some place money from a share of ninth spot (four shots behind), but the 8-1 about Scottie Scheffler is too tempting to ignore at this stage.

Scheffler putted abysmally in the early rounds of the Masters, but got some flat-stick confidence back over the weekend, and three rounds in the 60s on his Harbour Town debut have left him beautifully positioned to pile pressure on the final group.

Scheffler has no threeball concerns or distractions (Jimmy Walker and Chez Reavie) and can focus entirely on the task in hand. A third victory of the year – and a trio of 'elevated' successes – could be on the cards for Scheffler. Fitzpatrick and Cantlay have never won at Harbour Town, while Spieth has not beaten a truly elite field since the 2017 Open Championship. The tournament debutant could be set to upstage the Harbour Town leaderboard regulars on a day when a super-low round will probably be needed for victory.

Cantlay may be the most difficult of the front three for Scheffler to conquer, so a dual-forecast appeals, while Adam Svensson is worth a small tickle to win the 3.22pm (UK) threeball. Tyrrell Hatton and Tony Finau may be going through the motions with their winning chance gone, but Svensson will be eager for as healthy a cheque as possible from this 'elevated' event, and the ever improving Canadian is well capable of a threeball upset.

