Sky Sports Golf, 2.45pm Saturday

Adam Hadwin top Rest of the World

1pt 12-5 BoyleSports

Story so far

The Phoenix Open is playing catch-up after some weather delays, so round two will need to be finished on Saturday before the cut-makers move into the final 36 holes of action at TPC Scottsdale.

Morning frost on Thursday meant the event lost time immediately, so players on the early-late side of the draw still have second-round holes to complete, with as many as ten holes for two groups.

Aside from these challenges, Phoenix Open organisers and PGA Tour bigwigs will be thrilled with how the tournament is shaping up, with two of the world's top three players bang in contention. World number two Scottie Scheffler leads at ten under par, with world number three Jon Rahm tied for second place, two shots behind.

Adam Hadwin is alongside Rahm on the leaderboard, but the Canadian has eight second-round holes left to play. Chilly, breezy conditions are expected in Scottsdale on Saturday morning, so Hadwin may struggle to advance his score.

Rory McIlroy is three under par, with five second-round holes to play. The tournament is scheduled to resume at 2.45pm UK and Ireland time.

-10 Scottie Scheffler (through 36 holes)

-8 Jon Rahm (36), Adam Hadwin (28)

-7 Wyndham Clark (36), Sungjae Im (30)

-6 Jason Day (36), Jhonattan Vegas (32), Sam Ryder (31), Xander Schauffele (30), Nick Taylor (30)-5 Adam Schenk (36), Jim Herman (36), Tom Kim (36), Rickie Fowler (36), Jordan Spieth (30)

2 S Scheffler, 7-2 J Rahm, 6 X Schauffele, 11 S Im, 12 A Hadwin, 22 R McIlroy, 28 J Spieth, 33 J Day, T Finau, 35 T Kim, W Clark, 66 bar

Third-day preview

There is a significant difference between Phoenix mornings and afternoons, and a relatively cold Saturday morning may stop the players who are completing round two making much headway.

A two-putt from 40 feet on Adam Hadwin's return at the 11th hole would mean from eight under par he has the par-fives of 13 and 15 ahead, as well as the short par-four 17th, but the 12th, 14th and 18th are challenging, so extreme progress seems unlikely.

Rory McIlroy will start on the difficult 14th, so the Northern Irishman will expect to have a deficit of around six shots when he starts round three. Xander Schauffele looks set for a two-putt birdie at the 13th on his return to the course, so the Phoenix Open leaderboard regular should be well in touch with Scheffler and Rahm with two rounds to go.

Racing Post Sport's pre-tournament staking plan comprised Jon Rahm at 8-1 and Adam Hadwin at 125-1. Scheffler and Schauffele are the biggest concerns for Racing Post Sport followers.

With Sungjae Im finishing his second round on the harder nine, it is a surprise to find the Korean ahead of Hadwin in the top Rest of the World market. Hadwin at 12-5 seems a value option for punters looking for extra in-running investments. The third-round threeballs draw will be hastily assembled at the end of round two.

