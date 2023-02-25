Where to watch

Sky Sports Golf, 1.30pm Saturday

Best bets

Min Woo Lee top-five finish

1pt 6-1 general

Sepp Straka top Continental European

1pt 9-4 BoyleSports

Story so far

Justin Suh leads the Honda Classic by a shot heading into the weekend at PGA National, Florida, shortening from 60-1 to 17-5 over the first 36 holes.

Suh, a former world number one amateur making serious strides in the professional game at the age of 25, is ten under par after rounds of 66 and 64.

Sungjae Im, clear favourite ante-post, is tied for 28th place, eight shots off the pace, while Shane Lowry, who was second in the pre-tournament betting, is a couple of shots closer to the lead after a pair of 68s.

As has been the case in many PGA Tour events this year, darkness curtailed play prematurely at the end of round two, with one group still left to complete their final hole. By lunchtime UK time, the second round will be complete and the cut will fall at one over par. Cam Davis, Denny McCarthy, Matt Kuchar and Harris English are among those set to feel the axe.

Leaderboard

-10 Justin Suh

-9 Chris Kirk

-8 Ryan Gerard, Ben Taylor

-7 Ben Martin, Eric Cole, Brice Garnett

Best prices

17-5 J Suh, 7-2 C Kirk, 11 B Taylor, 16 E Cole, 18 B Martin, 20 S Lowry, 28 B H An, 33 B Garnett, A Svensson, T Duncan, 40 bar

Third-round preview

The Honda Classic is very much a case of 'after the Lord Mayor's show' in the wake of the Phoenix Open and the Genesis Invitational, but some fascinating plots have developed at PGA National which will captivate many.

Justin Suh is a player who has always been bristling with potential. College battles with Collin Morikawa, Viktor Hovland and Matthew Wolff often went the way of Suh and he was expected to make a similar impact to that trio.

Suh seems to have a liking for Florida – he won the Korn Ferry Tour Championship there in September – and a combination of accurate driving and excellent putting has sent him clear at PGA National.

In contrast to Tour rookie Suh, Chris Kirk is an experienced campaigner who has won four times on the PGA Tour, but the 37-year-old is winless since May, 2015. Good chances have gone begging for Kirk lately, including two third-place finishes this year (Sony Open, American Express).

The horse has probably bolted for punters with Suh – backing a maiden at 100-30 with 36 holes to play is an unappealing prospect despite the obvious talent of the leader. It is also worth noting that he withdrew from the Pebble Beach Pro-Am with a shoulder injury during round one, so there must also be some concern over his body.

If Kirk treads water on the leaderboard, as has been the case with recent opportunities, then the chasing pack will have high hopes of catching up. A sunny, warm day, with gentle breezes is forecast.

Local resident Adam Svensson, tied for 16th place, six shots off the pace, can be expected to forge closer to the lead in round three, while Min Woo Lee, who has settled nicely on his course debut, can build on rounds of 68 and 69. The Aussie could turn a share of 22nd place into a top-five finish and can be backed at 6-1 to do so.

Defending champion Sepp Straka has found some form at a happy hunting ground and the Austrian looks the value in the top Continentals market, lurking just a shot behind the pacesetting Adrian Meronk.

