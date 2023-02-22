Steve Palmer's Honda Classic first-round preview and free golf betting tips
Golf tips, best bets and player analysis for the Honda Classic at PGA National on the PGA Tour
Where to watch
Live on Sky Sports Golf from 1.30pm on Thursday
Best bets
Robby Shelton first-round leader
1pt each-way 55-1 Coral, Ladbrokes
Brandon Wu to win 6.02pm threeball
1pt 6-4 Coral, Ladbrokes
Cameron Davis to beat Adrian Meronk
1pt 4-5 bet365
Honda Classic first-round preview
Late starters in the first round of the Honda Classic could be set to face some stiff breeze, so the early risers at PGA National may steal a march.
Robby Shelton, a four-time champion on the Korn Ferry Tour, appeals at a juicy price to be first-round leader. The 27-year-old, who has a 7.45am local time (12.45pm UK and Ireland) launchpad from which to work, can make merry in the morning calm.
Shelton, strong on approach and typically excellent with putter in hand, is the sort of player who can card rounds in the low 60s when he keeps the ball on the cut and prepared off the tee. He has already posted five rounds of 65 or better this season, including two 63s.
Shelton has made a bright start to this year, with sixth spot in The American Express followed by 20th in the Pebble Beach Pro-Am last time out, and he showed a liking for PGA National when finishing 11th in the 2020 Honda.
Brandon Wu is the most attractive first-round threeball option at 6-4 to defeat Aaron Baddeley and Callum Tarren. Wu, who tied second in the Pebble Beach Pro-Am earlier this month, carded a 66 in his last round at PGA National.
Pick of the 72-hole match options is Cam Davis to beat Adrian Meronk. Davis has made a surprisingly slow start to 2023 but better can be expected at PGA National, where he finished eighth in 2020 and has never missed a cut. Meronk is a course debutant.
