Steve Palmer's Hero World Challenge first-round preview and free golf betting tips

Tiger Woods showed some uncharacteristic weakness in his pre-tournament media conference at the Hero World Challenge and the 15-time Major champion looks vulnerable for the week ahead.

Woods admitted his game is extremely rusty and punters should probably not be expecting many birdies from the tournament host at The Albany. He has not competed since the Masters in April and has not been fit enough to practice until recently.

Justin Thomas appears a rock-solid investment to win his 4.52pm twoball against Woods. In his media conference, Thomas dropped some clues about the state of Tiger's game, describing how players can hit loose shots at this time of the year. It was a kind way of saying Woods was hacking his way around when they teed up together a fortnight ago.

Thomas has rediscovered form in recent outings, finishing 12th in the Wyndham Championship, fifth in the Fortinet Championship and fourth in the Nedbank Challenge. He has a strong Albany record, finishing fifth in each of his last three appearances, despite experimenting with equipment. This time, hungry for world ranking points, Thomas is taking the event more seriously.

Will Zalatoris has not competed since the WGC-Match Play in March, having back surgery since, and a slow start seems likely in the Hero. Justin Rose, a former Bahamas resident who finished third in 2018, can be fancied to outscore Zalatoris over 72 holes this week.

Jordan Spieth has been dealing with an ongoing wrist problem since a miserable Ryder Cup performance, while also looking after a newborn baby, as well as replacing Rory McIlroy on the PGA Tour Policy Board. It seems unlikely the Texan will improve on a poor Albany record this week and Cameron Young is much preferred in a 72-hole match.

Young has already competed twice in November, shedding rust, and he finished third on his Albany debut 12 months ago.

