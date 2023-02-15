Steve Palmer's Genesis Invitational first-round preview and free golf betting tips
Golf tips, best bets and player analysis for the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club on the PGA Tour
Where to watch
Live on Sky Sports Golf from 2.30pm on Thursday
Best bets
Tiger Woods to miss cut
4pts 1-2 bet365
Shane Lowry to miss cut
2pts 13-8 bet365
Justin Thomas to win 8.04pm threeball
2pts 6-4 general
Adrian Meronk to miss cut
2pts 5-4 bet365
Collin Morikawa first-round leader
1pt each-way 35-1 BoyleSports
Genesis Invitational first-round preview
Tiger Woods will inevitably hog the spotlight in the first round of the Genesis Invitational as he makes his latest return from injury, but a comeback at one of the toughest tests on the circuit is a searching examination of the ailing 47-year-old.
Woods, last seen on the PGA Tour seven months ago when missing the cut by nine shots in the Open at St Andrews, talked a good game, as usual, in his pre-tournament media conference at Riviera. It would be remarkable, though, if he is able to compete properly in this elite company on such a demanding track.
Woods can be backed at 1-2 to miss the cut, which seems a more than fair price, while another former Open champion can be opposed in the shape of Shane Lowry. The Irishman, who last month split from long-time caddie Bo Martin, has started the year poorly and could be heading for a missed cut.
Lowry failed to score a point in the Hero Cup, carded a sorry Sunday 76 when contending in the Abu Dhabi Championship, then missed the cut in the Dubai Desert Classic and Phoenix Open. He has failed to make the weekend in both of his two previous Riviera starts.
Making the cut is difficult in such a strong field and Adrian Meronk can also be opposed on a rare PGA Tour start. The Pole missed the cut in the Bermuda Championship in October and seriously lacks top-class Stateside experience.
The later starters are arguably the ones to concentrate on in the first-round-leader market. A cold opening morning is forecast, before a pleasant afternoon. The likes of Jon Rahm, Patrick Cantlay, Tony Finau, Max Homa, Viktor Hovland and Xander Schauffele are all out early.
Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas could be the late starters best equipped to make merry. Morikawa, who loves Riviera and closed with a 65 in last year's Genesis, may threaten the first-round lead with a decent round of putting, while Thomas, a fast finisher in Phoenix last week, can win his threeball against Woods and Rory McIlroy.
