Steve Palmer's Barracuda Championship predictions and free golf betting tips

Steve Palmer's Barracuda Championship predictions

Stephan Jaeger

4pts each-way 16-1 bet365

Nick Hardy

2pts each-way 35-1 BoyleSports

The Barracuda Championship provides gainful employment for 156 souls who were unable to qualify for the Open Championship, with Keith Mitchell the highest-ranked player in the line-up. Mitchell, in poor form for four months and arriving from a missed cut in Scotland, is an unappealing option.

Steve Palmer's top tip

Stephan Jaeger 16-1

Opening Barracuda Championship shows had Mitchell contesting favouritism with Stephan Jaeger, but the betting community has wisely punted the German into emphatic market leadership.

Jaeger, a 34-year-old who has become more comfortable than ever on the PGA Tour, looks primed to make an overdue breakthrough. He has made nine cuts in a row, finishing 11th in the Byron Nelson, 24th in the Memorial, ninth in the Rocket Mortgage Classic and 13th in the John Deere Classic last time out.

The Munich man, based in Tennessee, has won six times on the Korn Ferry Tour. The first of those triumphs came in California – a seven-shot romp in 2016 which included a round of 58 – and he has returned to the Golden State this week looking like the man to beat. Expect Old Greenwood form figures of 42-22 to be improved upon.

Next best bet

Nick Hardy 35-1

Taylor Pendrith is a tempting option after a strong ball-striking display meant sixth place in the Barbasol Championship on Sunday, but preference at the odds is for Nick Hardy, a rising star of the PGA Tour.

Hardy won the Zurich Classic pairs event alongside Davis Riley in April and both men should be winning PGA Tour titles as individuals soon enough. Hardy, who has finished 14th and 20th in the last two US Opens, was 13th on his Barracuda debut last year and 21st in the John Deere Classic last time out.

Old Greenwood course guide

Course Old Greenwood, Tahoe Mountain Golf Club, Truckee, California

Prize money $3.8m ($666,000 to the winner)

Length 7,480 yards

Par 71 – three par-fives; 11 par-fours; four par-threes

Field 156 The cut Top 65 and ties qualify for round three

Highest-ranked players in field (world ranking in brackets) Keith Mitchell (62), Justin Suh (71), Chez Reavie (77), JJ Spaun (86), Mark Hubbard (91)

Format The Modified Stableford scoring system was introduced for the first time in 2012, allocating points based on the number of shots taken at each hole. Albatross = eight points; eagle = five; birdie = two; par = zero; bogey = minus one; double-bogey or worse = minus three

Course records - 72 holes +50 Erik van Rooyen 18 holes +22 Kyle Reifers, Chad Campbell

Course winners taking part Richy Werenski, Erik van Rooyen, Chez Reavie

When to bet By 3pm on Thursday

When to watch Live on Sky Sports Golf from 10.30pm on Thursday

Time difference California is eight hours behind the UK and Ireland

Course type Parkland

Course overview The Jack Nicklaus-designed Old Greenwood has hosted since 2020. It usually plays as a par 72, but the tenth hole is a par-four for the Tour professionals. Balls fly far at the altitude (almost 6,000 feet). The second shot is usually more difficult than the first – with water hazards and deep bunkers guarding the fast, severely undulating greens

Story of last year Chez Reavie won his third PGA Tour title, winning by a point

Weather forecast Sunny and warm with light breezes for the first three days, with the wind picking up slightly on Sunday afternoon

Type of player suited to the challenge Accurate approach shots are always essential on Jack Nicklaus-designed layouts – and Old Greenwood is no different – but the greens there are notoriously difficult and a sharp short-game may be even more important

Key attribute Touch

Spotlight insight

Six of the last seven Barracuda champions were PGA Tour maidens

