There are two PGA Tour events taking place this week – a high-class Arnold Palmer Invitational from Bay Hill in Florida and a low-grade Puerto Rico Open from Grand Reserve in Rio Grande. An each-way double on Racing Post Sport's two headline selections can be paired at 1,223-1 at best late-afternoon prices of 35-1 and 33-1.

Coral, Ladbrokes and Paddy Power are offering the best each-way terms – ten places at a fifth the odds for the Arnold Palmer Invitational and seven places at a fifth the odds for Puerto Rico - with prices of 25-1 and 33-1 with Coral and Ladbrokes (883-1).

Punters wishing to back Steve Palmer's double each-way should select the each-way option on their betslips. Bets must be placed by 11am on Thursday.

Arnold Palmer Invitational

Tyrrell Hatton

The Englishman finished fourth on his Bay Hill debut, then won the title in 2020, before losing by a shot in last year's edition. The Ryder Cup star relishes this assignment.

Puerto Rico Open

Harrison Endycott

The Australian ace has settled nicely on the PGA Tour, having won on the Korn Ferry Tour last term, and he was peppering pins in the Honda Classic last week.

