Racing Post's FedEx St Jude Championship final-round golf betting tips and predictions

Story so far

Red-hot Lucas Glover has carried his regular-season form into the first of the three FedEx Cup playoff events, reaching 14 under par through three rounds to lead the FedEx St Jude Championship by one shot ahead of Sunday's final round at TPC Southwind.

The 2009 US Open champion had won just one PGA Tour title in 12 years before claiming the Wyndham Championship last week but he enters the final round in Memphis with an excellent chance of securing back-to-back silverware while also taking a huge leap up the FedEx Cup standings - he is projected to move to third with a win.

Glover is 23-10 to win the St Jude Championship with Taylor Moore, who is one shot back, and Tommy Fleetwood (two back) both available at 4-1. Max Homa and Jordan Spieth are three adrift while Viktor Hovland and Rory McIlroy are among a sextet who are five shots in arrears.

FedEx St Jude Championship l eaderboard

-14 Lucas Glover

-13 Taylor Moore

-12 Tommy Fleetwood

-11 Max Homa, Jordan Spieth

-9 Viktor Hovland, Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy, Tom Kim, Emiliano Grillo, Sungjae Im

Best odds for the FedEx St Jude Championship

23-10 L Glover, 4 T Moore, T Fleetwood, 9 M Homa, 10 J Spieth, 16 R McIlroy, 25 V Hovland, 28 P Cantlay, 40 T Kim 50 bar.

FedEx St Jude Championship final-round predictions

Lucas Glover has been in magnificent form for several weeks, chalking up three top-six finishes in four starts prior to his Wyndham victory, and the 43-year-old has continued his tee-to-green excellence to claim the 54-hole lead at TPC Southwind.

Glover, the 80-1 pre-tournament recommendation of Racing Post Sport's Ian Wilkerson, fully deserves outright favouritism and, having made just two bogeys over the course of the first three rounds, there appears to be few chinks in his armour at present.

Fatigue could come into play at some stage, however, which would bring Taylor Moore and Tommy Fleetwood into play, while the stars who are lurking slightly further off the pace including Jordan Spieth, Max Homa and Rory McIlroy are all poised to take advantage if the leaders falter.

Justin Rose demonstrated that ultra-low scores are possible at Southwind, firing a 61 to tie the course record on Saturday, so there is scope for one of the big names to come from off the pace with a similar effort.

The best twoball bet of the final round could come from the penultimate group, where Max Homa appeals to get the better of Tommy Fleetwood.

TPC Southwind always rewards solid tee-to-green performances and Homa's long-game prowess was on display on Saturday as he fired a 65 to move into the top five, ranking third in the field for strokes-gained tee-to-green.

A similar performance should see the Californian make more progress and he can do so at the expense of Fleetwood, who fell away in the final round of the Open last month and has relied heavily on the putter in Memphis this week.

Earlier in the afternoon, Vincent Norrman looks a decent twoball option when he tees off alongside Keegan Bradley at 4.05pm.

The Swede is making his St Jude debut this week and he's impressed with his ball-striking, ranking fifth in strokes-gained tee-to-green despite only sitting in a share of 32nd place.

That low position is down to poor putting, which remains an achilles heel for the 25-year-old Stockholmer, but a similarly strong tee-to-green effort could see him eclipse Bradley, who has struggled to get to grips with this layout in recent seasons.

