Justin Thomas the only member of the elite opting to skip the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play

Matthew Baldwin, Taylor Moore and Danny Lee won the three men's golf tournaments on Sunday – a trio of outsiders which made it a challenging week for the golf betting community.

The Cheltenham Festival was the focus of most punters, meaning a reduction in golf betting turnover, and winning prices of 150-1 Baldwin, 70-1 Taylor and 80-1 Lee highlighted the difficulty for those who did get involved.

Baldwin romped to a seven-shot success in the SDC Championship in South Africa, securing a maiden DP World Tour title at the age of 37, then 29-year-old Moore made his PGA Tour breakthrough in the Valspar Championship in Florida.

Lee completed the hat-trick of victories for outsiders by holing a long birdie putt at the third extra hole of a four-man playoff in the LIV Golf Tucson event. The New Zealander holed from off the green, the 32-year-old lifting silverware for the first time since July, 2015.

Golf punters have three more events to consider this week – back-to-back triple-headers – with the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play taking centre stage. Justin Thomas and Justin Rose are the only qualifiers who are skipping the 64-runner shootout in Texas, which starts on Wednesday.

The elite will be at the WGC, but PGA Tour lesser-lights can enter the Corales Puntacana Championship in the Dominican Republic.

The DP World Tour also has a tournament for those who have failed to gain access to the WGC – the Jonsson Workwear Open from South Africa.

Full Swing star Joel Dahmen is among those teeing up in the Corales Puntacana, while the usual DPWT suspects, including Jordan Smith and Adrian Otaegui, feature in the Jonsson Workwear.

