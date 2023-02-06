Where to watch

Sky Sports Golf, 4pm Monday

News

The Pebble Beach Pro-Am will conclude on Monday, with sunny, calm skies expected for the famous Californian links, and Justin Rose will take a two-shot lead into the denouement.

Rose, who was 25-1 ante-post, hit the front in this weather-delayed, three-course event when he fired a third-round 65 at Monterey Peninsula. Round four started on Sunday, but Rose still has nine holes to play, and he is a general 1-2 shot for victory.

The top 65 and ties qualified for the final round, staged at the iconic Pebble Beach Golf Links, and Rose has seven players tucked in just behind him as the field heads for the closing stretch. Rose has 143 yards to the flag for his second shot at the par-four tenth when play resumes at 4pm UK and Ireland time.

Denny McCarthy is two shots behind with three holes to play, but this superb putter faces a birdie putt from 14 feet on his return. Brendon Todd is alongside McCarthy on the leaderboard and Todd, another flat-stick master, has a birdie putt from seven feet as his first task on Monday.

Peter Malnati (13 under through nine holes), Taylor Pendrith (12 under in the clubhouse), Keith Mitchell (12 under through ten) and Brandon Wu (12 under through ten) are the others with a realistic chance of success.

Daniel Gavins was the 200-1 winner of the Ras al Khaimah Championship on Sunday. Gavins holed a putt from 26 feet for a double-bogey seven at the 18th hole to secure a one-shot victory in a dramatic end to the DP World Tour event.

This week sees the Singapore Classic on the DP World Tour and the Phoenix Open on the PGA Tour. Ryan Fox and Jordan Smith are among the runners in Singapore, while the Phoenix Open boasts eight of the world's top ten, including world number one Rory McIlroy.

Follow us on Twitter