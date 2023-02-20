Jon Rahm reclaims top spot in the world rankings by edging Max Homa at Riviera

Jon Rahm regained top spot in the world rankings with a two-shot victory in the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club on Sunday.

Rahm took a three-shot lead into the final round, but found himself a shot behind Max Homa with just six holes to play. The 13th hole provided the launchpad for the Rahm comeback after both the Spaniard and his rival hooked their drives into trouble. Homa struggled to a bogey from an awful spot, but Rahm had a clear approach to the green and levelled matters with a par.

A long birdie putt at the 14th followed for Rahm, then he almost holed his approach to the par-three 16th to go two shots clear. Rahm has won five of his last nine tournaments, including three of his last five, following his Sentry Tournament of Champions victory with The American Express and the Genesis.

Rahm was 15-2 pre-tournament Genesis favourite. Thorbjorn Olesen was the 22-1 winner of the DP World Tour event – the Thailand Classic.

This week sees three tournaments for punters to consider. The DP World Tour stages the Indian Open, featuring Olesen, while the PGA Tour moves from California to Florida for the Honda Classic, where Shane Lowry is among the starters. The LIV Golf season starts with LIV Golf Mayakoba. Mito Pereira, Sebastian Munoz, Thomas Pieters, Brendan Steele and Danny Lee are reportedly becoming LIV newcomers for 2023.

