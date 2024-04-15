Golf Masters odds and reaction: Scottie Scheffler 33-1 to win all four 2024 Majors

Scottie Scheffler is 33-1 to claim all four of golf's Majors this year after his four-shot success at Sunday's Masters.

It is the second time the world number one has claimed the Green Jacket and bookmakers fancy he will have much more to celebrate this year after his Augusta National victory.

Bet365 go evens that he adds at least another of golf's biggest prizes this year and he is 13-2 to win three.

The Texan has also been chalked up as 5-1 favourite to win his third Masters in four years when the golfing greats congregate again at the Georgia course next year.

Having won the Arnold Palmer Invitational and the Players Championship in the run-up to the year's first Major, Scheffler is undoubtedly the world's best player, but his preparation for the next big test - next month's US PGA Championship at Valhalla - will be affected as his wife Meredith is due to give birth to the couple's first child at any time.

Scheffler had stated that he would have walked off the course at Augusta had she gone into labour, so golf will be of secondary importance.

He also has no experience of the Kentucky track, where Rory McIlroy claimed the most recent of his four Major championships at the USPGA in 2014.

McIlroy, whose quest to be the fifth player to win a Grand Slam of Majors continues after he was 22nd at Augusta, is 12-1 to win in Louisville.

The US Open will then be held at Pinehurst in North Carolina in June followed by the Open Championship at Royal Troon, Scotland in July.

Sweden's Ludvig Aberg finished as Scheffler's closest rival on Sunday in his first Major. He is 4-1 with bet365 to win one of the three remaining big prizes on offer this year and 14-1 to go one better at Augusta next year.

