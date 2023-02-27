Bay Hill set to stage the latest PGA Tour 'elevated' event as superstars gather for the Arnold Palmer Invitational

Marcel Siem, Chris Kirk and Charles Howell were the winners of last week's three tournaments – a trio ending long victory droughts.

Siem had gone winless on the DP World Tour since the 2014 BMW Masters, but the 42-year-old German edged his compatriot Yannik Paul by a shot in the Indian Open. Siem was 33-1 ante-post.

Kirk had not won since the 2015 Crowne Plaza Invitational, but the 37-year-old beat Eric Cole to become the 25-1 winner of the Honda Classic. Howell had not lifted a trophy since the 2018 RSM Classic, but the 43-year-old cruised to a four-shot success in LIV Golf Mayakoba, having been easy to back at 40-1 pre-tournament.

LIV Golf takes a break until an event in Arizona in the middle of March, so there are two tournaments for punters to consider this week – both on the PGA Tour. The Arnold Palmer Invitational takes centre stage, with the Puerto Rico Open available to those who fail to qualify for the main event.

Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Patrick Cantlay, Matt Fitzpatrick, Sam Burns, Tony Finau, Max Homa, Viktor Hovland, Tom Kim amd Jordan Spieth are all teeing up at Bay Hill.

