Sunday's Women Super League preview

The Women's Super League is back this weekend and reigning champions Chelsea kickstart their title defence at home to London rivals Tottenham.

Chelsea have won four successive titles under manager Emma Hayes and will be expected to make a winning start at home to Spurs, who finished only ninth last season.

Chelsea have won all 12 meetings between the pair but are priced accordingly and there is better value to be had in the other TV clash between Aston Villa and last season’s WSL runners-up Manchester United.

Villa were last season's surprise package as they finished fifth, having won 11 of their 22 games, and that included a 2-0 victory at Arsenal on the final day of the campaign.

United were 3-2 winners on their visit to Villa last season, having won the home meeting 5-0, and goals are the way to go again.

The Reds will be without Emma Watson and Aoife Mannion while Alessia Russo has left for Arsenal, but enough firepower remains in Leah Galton, Lucia Garcia and new arrivals Geyse da Silva Ferreira and Melvine Malard.

United conceded only 12 goals in 22 games last season but Villa’s Rachel Daly, who was the WSL’s leading scorer with 22 strikes, bagged two of those. Expect another lively affair.

Elsewhere, Everton should have the beating of Brighton, a team they defeated 2-1 at home at the end of May.

Brighton lost 14 of their 22 league games last season, finishing second-bottom and 14 points behind Everton, who suffered defeat in only two of their final seven fixtures at Walton Hall Park.

