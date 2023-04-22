Wolfsburg Women v Arsenal Women predictions and odds: Key absences could hurt Gunners
Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Wolfsburg Women v Arsenal Women in the Women's Champions League on Sunday
Where to watch Wolfsburg Women v Arsenal Women
DAZN, 2.30pm Sunday
Best bet
Wolfsburg Women -1 goal on handicap
1pt 7-5 bet365
Wolfsburg Women v Arsenal Women predictions
Arsenal have work to do if they are to win this season's Women's Super League and they could also be facing an uphill battle in their Women's Champions League semi-final tie with Wolfsburg.
The Gunners were already expected to go into their clash with the Frauen Bundesliga giants as underdogs and their cause has not been helped by the news that captain Leah Williamson will miss the rest of the season with an ACL injury.
Williamson joins attacking stars Beth Mead and Vivianne Miedema on the sidelines and the weakened Gunners, who lost 1-0 to Manchester United in the WSL last time out, look vulnerable.
Wolfsburg saw off a strong Paris Saint-Germain side in the quarter-finals and recently demolished Bayern Munich, who Arsenal beat to reach the last four, 5-0 in the last four of the German Cup.
They are a team full of goals and could carve out a healthy advantage. Back the hosts to successfully give up one goal on the handicap.
