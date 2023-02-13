Tuesday's EFL predictions: Black Cats to take advantage of out-of-sorts R's

When to bet

7.45pm Tuesday

Best bets

Sunderland

2pts 21-10 Hills

Plymouth

1pt 31-20 Betfair

Match preview

QPR have won only one of their last 16 matches in all competitions and things look unlikely to get much better for Rangers when they entertain Sunderland on Tuesday night.

The Black Cats were 1-0 victors at home to Reading on Saturday and head to London only one point adrift of the top six and having lost just one of their last eight games.

Despite losing Ross Stewart to injury, Sunderland have enough attacking talent in Joe Gelhardt, Amad Diallo and Patrick Roberts to take all three points at Loftus Road.

Bookmakers remain unconvinced about Plymouth's League One title claims despite Argyle sitting atop the standings with two-thirds of the season gone.

Argyle are available at 4-1 to win the title - second-placed Sheffield Wednesday are the odds-on favourites to win the third tier - but they can press their claims on Tuesday's trip to Oxford, who have taken just one point from the last 15 available.

The U's have scored only twice in that run of five games, which includes winnable games against Burton and MK Dons.

Plymouth have won the pair's last three meetings and can make that four on Tuesday to pile further pressure on Oxford boss Karl Robinson.

