Tottenham v Manchester United predictions, betting odds and bet builder tips: Rivals could be hard to split in entertaining clash

Where to watch Tottenham v Manchester United

Sky Sports Premier League & Main Event, 5.30pm Saturday

Best bet

Draw & both teams to score

1pt 100-30 bet365, Hills

Tottenham v Manchester United odds

Tottenham 9-5

Manchester United 11-8

Draw 11-4

Odds correct at time of publishing

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Tottenham v Manchester United team news

Tottenham

Cristian Romero is doubtful after coming off with a head injury last weekend. Rodrigo Bentancur, Ryan Sessegnon, Bryan Gil, Fraser Forster and Tanguy Ndombele are sidelined.

Manchester United

New striker Rasmus Hojlund (back) is unlikely to be risked. Lisandro Martinez is a doubt and Tyrell Malacia, Amad Diallo, Kobbie Mainoo and Tom Heaton are injured.

Tottenham v Manchester United predictions

There will be some striking absentees at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday but the Premier League clash between Tottenham and Manchester United should still be a lively contest.

Spurs started the post-Harry Kane era with a 2-2 draw at Brentford, where new manager Ange Postecoglou unleashed a tasty front four of Richarlison, Heung-Min Son, James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski.

United, long-time admirers of Kane before his transfer to Bayern Munich, looked in desperate need of an attacking focal point in Monday's 1-0 home win over Wolves but their big summer signing Rasmus Hojlund is unlikely to be fit enough to make his debut in north London.

The Red Devils faced an unexpectedly gung-ho Wolves side in their opening fixture at Old Trafford and they can expect more of the same against a Spurs side managed by Postecoglou, who was renowned for his attacking ethos as Celtic boss.

Tottenham had nearly 70 per cent of possession and racked up 18 shots at Brentford, where they finished the game strongly after sharing four first-half goals with the Bees.

Summer signing Maddison set up both of his side's goals and he has been popular with bet365 punters to register the most assists in this season's Premier League. The England midfielder's odds were slashed from 20-1 to 8-1 after his promising debut and the injury to Kevin De Bruyne, last term's most prolific top-flight creator.

United struggled to contain Gary O'Neil's Wolves, who had 23 attempts at goal and saw a huge penalty shout turned down late on when debutant goalkeeper Andre Onana clattered substitute Sasa Kalajdzic.

Antony, Alejandro Garnacho and Marcus Rashford, playing in a central role in the absence of Hojlund, threatened the Wolves goal but Erik ten Hag's men needed a late header from Raphael Varane to break down the visitors.

Spurs boss Postecoglou will have been encouraged by the way Wolves overwhelmed a laboured Manchester United midfield at times on Monday and attack may be the best form of defence for Tottenham.

They conceded 63 goals in the top flight last term – six more than Everton, who finished 17th – and, on the basis of Postecoglou's pedigree and the display at Brentford, it is hard to see them grinding out many dour 1-0 wins this season.

United have been outstanding defensively at Old Trafford under Ten Hag, letting in just ten goals in 20 league matches, but they conceded three goals at Arsenal and Aston Villa, four at Brentford, six at Manchester City and seven at Liverpool last term.

They also drew 2-2 at Tottenham in April, letting slip a 2-0 lead, and the draw with both teams scoring looks an appealing price this weekend as it is hard to trust either of these clubs in the match-betting market.

Key stat

Manchester United's away matches against top-ten teams last season averaged 4.33 goals per game

Probable teams

Tottenham (4-2-3-1): Vicario; Royal, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Skipp, Bissouma; Kulusevski, Maddison, Son; Richarlison

Subs: Hojbjerg, Perisic, Sanchez, Lo Celso, Solomon, Porro, Davies

Manchester United (4-1-4-1): Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Lindelof, Shaw; Casemiro; Antony, Fernandes, Mount, Garnacho; Rashford

Subs: McTominay, Martinez, Sancho, Pellistri, Eriksen, Martial, Dalot

Inside info

Tottenham

Star man James Maddison

Top scorer Heung-Min Son

Penalty taker Heung-Min Son

Card magnet Cristian Romero

Assist ace James Maddison

Set-piece aerial threat Micky van de Ven

Manchester United

Star man Marcus Rashford

Top scorer Marcus Rashford

Penalty taker Bruno Fernandes

Card magnet Luke Shaw

Assist ace Bruno Fernandes

Set-piece aerial threat Raphael Varane

Tottenham v Manchester United b et builder predictions

Both teams to score

Ange Postecoglou's reign at Tottenham began with a 2-2 draw against Brentford and another open contest is expected on Saturday

James Maddison to have a shot on target

The midfielder, who scored ten league goals in 28 starts for Leicester last term, claimed two assists and had two shots, one of them on target, on his Spurs debut

Bruno Fernandes to be shown a card

Fernandes cannot shirk his defensive duties in United's new-look midfield and he made six tackles in Monday's win over Wolves – two more than any other player in the match

Pays out at 6-1 with Paddy Power

Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport