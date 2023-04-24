Expert EFL predictions and free football tips from Dan Childs

When to bet

Tuesday's EFL predictions

Relentless League One highflyers Ipswich have won 11 of their last 12 matches as they close in on an automatic promotion place but they may struggle to secure maximum points away to fourth-placed Barnsley in a high-stakes encounter.

Barnsley trail second-placed Ipswich by six points with three games left to play and they look to be heading towards the playoffs.

However, the Yorkshire side know that a victory would keep them in the hunt and will be giving everything to take maximum points.

Something will have to give because Ipswich are unbeaten in 16 league matches and Barnsley are targeting a tenth successive home victory.

Barnsley's recent run of home wins includes impressive successes over Plymouth and Sheffield Wednesday and if they can reach the heights of those performances, they can take at least a point against the Tractor Boys.

Oxford's 17-game winless run has dragged them into a desperate League One survival struggle but the long wait for three points could come to an end with a win against mid-table Cheltenham at the Kassam Stadium.

There have been signs of improved performances from Oxford, who were dominant for long periods of last Tuesday's 1-1 draw at home to Portsmouth.

Liam Manning's side are creating chances and should appreciate coming up against Cheltenham, who secured safety with a 3-1 success at home to Forest Green at the weekend.

Cheltenham are usually well drilled and highly motivated but they may suffer from a slight loss of focus, allowing their hosts to prosper.

Stevenage are struggling to get over the line in their League Two promotion push and could waste another opportunity when taking on Swindon at the County Ground.

Steve Evans's side were beaten 1-0 at injury-hit Mansfield on Saturday and could suffer against Swindon, who were buoyed by their 5-1 weekend win at AFC Wimbledon.

