FREE BETSCheck out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
FREE BETSCheck out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
- More
The Big Kick-Off
premium
Championship 2024-25: Outright winner, promotion, relegation and top goalscorer predictions
The Big Kick-Off: best bets, odds and analysis for the 2024-25 Championship season
Wayne Rooney will hope to keep Plymouth out of relegation troubleCredit: Mark Leech/Offside
The Big Kick-Off is available online now and in shops from Monday, August 5, and Racing Post Members' Club subscribers can gain early access to our unrivalled coverage of the 2024-25 football season.
Our ultimate guide to the new campaign features all the best bets for the Premier League, all three EFL divisions, the National League and Europe, including in-depth analysis on the outright, relegation and top-goalscorer markets and much more.
GET THE BIG KICK-OFF EARLY
- Racing Post Members' Club subscribers can access The Big Kick-Off now. Click here to sign up for the Racing Post digital edition.
When does the 2024-25 Championship season start?
The Championship season starts on Friday, August 9
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inThe Big Kick-Off
Last updated
Copy
more inThe Big Kick-Off
- 2024-25 La Liga predictions: Outright winner, top-four finish and relegation predictions
- Premier League 2024-25: Top goalscorer predictions, odds and best bets for the Golden Boot
- Premier League 2024-25: Relegation predictions, odds and best bets to finish bottom
- League Two 2024-25: Outright winner, relegation and top goalscorer predictions
- League One 2024-25: Outright winner, relegation and top goalscorer predictions
more inThe Big Kick-Off
- 2024-25 La Liga predictions: Outright winner, top-four finish and relegation predictions
- Premier League 2024-25: Top goalscorer predictions, odds and best bets for the Golden Boot
- Premier League 2024-25: Relegation predictions, odds and best bets to finish bottom
- League Two 2024-25: Outright winner, relegation and top goalscorer predictions
- League One 2024-25: Outright winner, relegation and top goalscorer predictions