The Big Kick-Off
Best bets, odds and winner predictions for the 2023-24 Spanish La Liga season: Back Barcelona to repel the threat of Jude Bellingham’s Real

The Big-Kick Off: winner, top goalscorer, relegation and specials bets and predictions for the 2023-24 Spanish La Liga season

Best bets for the 2023-24 Spanish La Liga season
Former Manchester City star Ilkay Gundogan (centre) looks an excellent signing for Spanish champions BarcelonaCredit: DeFodi Images

When does the 2023-24 Spanish La Liga season start?

Friday, August 11

2023-24 Spanish La Liga winner odds

Evs Real Madrid, 7-5 Barcelona, 9 Atletico Madrid, 33 Sevilla, 50 Real Sociedad, 66 Villarreal, 90 bar.

Best bets for the 2023-24 Spanish La Liga season

Barcelona to win La Liga
2pts 7-5 Betfair, Paddy Power

Aaron RoganRacing Post Sport
Published on 30 July 2023Last updated 21:00, 30 July 2023
