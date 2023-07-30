Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
The Big Kick-Off
premium

2023-24 Premier League top-four finish odds, best bets and predictions: Consistency can ensure Magpies remain with the European elite

The Big-Kick Off: top-four finish bets and predictions for the 2023-24 Premier League season

Best top-four finish bets for the 2023-24 Premier League season
Plenty more can be expected from Newcastle forward Alexander Isak (right) after an encouraging debut seasonCredit: Mike Stobe

When does the 2023-24 Premier League season start?

Friday, August 11

2023-24 Premier League top-four finish odds

1-20 Man City, 1-2 Arsenal, 4-7 Liverpool. 4-5 Man Utd, 13-8 Chelsea, Newcastle, 7-2 Tottenham, 11-2 Brighton, 10 Aston Villa, 25 bar.

Best top-four finish bets for the 2023-24 Premier League season

Newcastle to finish in the Premier League top four
3pts 13-8 Betfair, Paddy Power

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

author image
James MiltonRacing Post Sport
Published on 30 July 2023Last updated 21:00, 30 July 2023
icon
more inThe Big Kick-Off
more inThe Big Kick-Off