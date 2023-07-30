2023-24 Premier League top-four finish odds, best bets and predictions: Consistency can ensure Magpies remain with the European elite

When does the 2023-24 Premier League season start?
Friday, August 11
2023-24 Premier League top-four finish odds
1-20 Man City, 1-2 Arsenal, 4-7 Liverpool. 4-5 Man Utd, 13-8 Chelsea, Newcastle, 7-2 Tottenham, 11-2 Brighton, 10 Aston Villa, 25 bar.
Best top-four finish bets for the 2023-24 Premier League season
Newcastle to finish in the Premier League top four
3pts 13-8 Betfair, Paddy Power
