Tuesday's Scottish League Cup predictions and odds: Tangerines worth taking on

Falkirk v Dundee United

Viaplay Sports 1, Tuesday 7.45pm

Best bets

Falkirk draw no bet

1pt 6-4 Coral, Ladbrokes

St Johnstone

7.45pm Tuesday

1pt 17-20 Betfair, Paddy Power

Tuesday's Scottish League Cup predictions

Dundee United have lost their two opening League Cup games and only pushed home their class advantage over League Two side Peterhead on Saturday after the visitors were reduced to ten men.

The Tangerines are worth taking on again when they visit Falkirk, who have looked decent in both of their opening encounters of the campaign, getting the better of Spartans and winning on penalties against Partick after being all square at 90 minutes and extra-time.

Take the stalemate out of the equation and back the home side in the draw-no-bet market.

Elsewhere, St Johnstone should be able to build on their 4-0 win over Stenhousemuir by securing another victory when they host Ayr United.

The visitors have scraped past Stirling Albion and Stenhousemuir, but this is a significant step up in class against top-flight opponents.

