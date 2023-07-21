Saturday's Scottish League Cup predictions: betting preview and free football tips

All matches kick-off 3pm Saturday
Dunfermline
1pt 23-10 bet365
Livingston to win to nil
2pts 13-8 general
St Johnstone to win and both teams to score
1pt 13-5 Hills
There are plenty of fixtures to look forward to in the Scottish League Cup on Saturday and a minor upset could be on the cards at East End Park as Dunfermline entertain Kilmarnock.
The Pars secured promotion to the Championship last season and their success was largely built on their impressive home form as they went unbeaten in the league and won ten of their 18 games.
Kilmarnock are a level above their hosts but the Premiership outfit did tend to struggle on their travels, losing five of their final seven away games. Killie also lost at lesser opposition on the road in pre-season, so at a big price Dunfermline look backable underdogs here.
Top-flight outfit Livingston are unlikely to slip up against poor travellers Hamilton and backing a home win to nil has strong appeal. The Accies were poor travellers in the Championship last season and struggled for goals, so Livi can win without conceding.
St Johnstone have the class to win at Alloa but the hosts can at least get on the scoresheet as clean sheets have been an issue for Saints on their travels. The visitors have secured just two shut-outs in their last 22 competitive away games stretching back to the start of last season.
