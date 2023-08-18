Scottish football predictions: betting preview and free football tips

Saturday 3pm
Ayr draw no bet (Saturday 3pm)
1pt 2-1 Boyles
Raith or draw double chance (Sunday 2pm)
1pt 2-1 Betfair
Livingston host Ayr in the second round of the Scottish League Cup on Saturday and there looks to be some value in the price on offer about the visitors upsetting the Scottish Premiership side.
Livi have started the season with a 0-0 home draw against Aberdeen and a 4-0 defeat at Ibrox. Clearly, the Lions weren’t expected to get anything from the contest against Rangers, but they have managed only four shots on target in their opening two matches and they put up an expected-goals figure of just 0.13 against the Gers. David Martindale’s side were certainly a team trending in the wrong direction at the end of the last campaign and there looks to have been little progress in the summer.
Ayr beat top-flight side St Johnstone in Perth in the group stage of this competition, they were good 1-0 winners over Inverness last weekend, and the Honest Men look a nice draw-no-bet proposition at Almondvale.
Raith went unbeaten in a group-stage section containing Kilmarnock, Dunfermline, Annan and Albion. Rovers have scored five goals in their opening two Championship matches and they look capable of upsetting Hibs at Easter Road.
The Hibees are having a job balancing their domestic and European commitments and it would be no surprise if manager Lee Johnson made some changes to his starting line-up on Sunday. The Leith side were battling away in Switzerland against Luzern on Thursday and that contest may well leave its mark.
