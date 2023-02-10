Saturday's Scottish Cup predictions: betting preview and free football tips

When to bet

3pm Saturday

Best bets

Inverness

1pt 6-1 Hills

Kimarnock or draw double chance

2pts 8-15 bet365

Scottish Cup preview

There are five Scottish Cup fifth-round ties on Saturday and they have produced a couple of standout wagers.

Livingston trailed until the 52nd minute against League Two Stenhousemuir in the previous round of this competition, before a devastating seven-minute spell saw Livi turn that tie around. However, that was a clue that David Martindale’s side could be vulnerable, particularly to a free-scoring side, and Inverness could spring a shock at Almondvale.

Caley Thistle have been performing pretty well in the Championship in recent months and they have certainly found their scoring touch.

Billy Dodds’ men put six past Cove at the start of January and they followed that up by scoring four at Arbroath.

Inverness scored twice in Kirkcaldy against Raith, they hit three goals in the previous round of the Scottish Cup at home to Queen's Park and they bagged a brace at the Caledonian Stadium against Morton last time out.

That kind of scoring-power should serve Inverness well and at 6-1 they are capable of outrunning that offer.

Scottish Premiership struggles Dundee United and Kilmarnock clash for a place in the quarter-finals of the cup and Killie look the value play.

Derek McInnes’s men defeated the Terrors 1-0 at Rugby Park last week, and while Kilmarnock’s home performances have been far stronger than those on the road, Dundee United are a weak side, on a poor run and Killie can at least take this game to extra-time.

