Rangers v Raith predictions: Fashion can turn on the style

Where to watch Rangers v Raith

Viaplay Sports 1, 1pm Sunday

Best bet

Fashion Sakala to score at any time

1pt 8-5 Hills

Betting offers

are giving away free bets to new and existing customers and all you need is an account. Sign up

are offering new customers multiple free bets when they sign up. Click for free bets, money-back specials and BuildABet free bets

have lots of offers and money back offers. Sign up for a new account

To get free bets from today, simply sign up to a new account

Don't have a account? They have an offer for new customers

New customers can claim free bets and benefit from their daily offers including Scratch Of The Day by clicking

Rangers v Raith predictions

Rangers continue their defence of the Scottish Cup with a home quarter-final tie against Championship side Raith on Sunday.

The Gers are 1-14 to win inside 90 minutes and it’s 10-11 that there will be at least four goals at Ibrox. Michael Beale’s hosts are likely to dominate and that should mean their forward line gets plenty of chances to score.

Fashion Sakala appears to have benefited from Beale’s arrival with the Zambian scoring six goals in 14 Scottish Premiership starts this season. Sakala, 25, found the net against Kilmarnock last weekend and again when Rangers beat Hibernian 4-1 on Wednesday, so he looks value to notch against Raith.

Former Oostende player Sakala is averaging 3.4 shots per game in the top flight this season and has recorded 13 goal involvements, averaging just over one every 90 minutes. Those numbers have been achieved against better sides than Raith and the Zambian could shine against an outclassed and depleted Rovers side.

Key stat

Raith boss Ian Murray has lost all of his previous eight meetings with Rangers.

Follow us on Twitter